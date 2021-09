The iX3 already seems to have been with us for an age. Which perhaps isn't surprising when you consider that BMW started talking about its electric SUV in earnest last July - and has even gone to the trouble of updating the original design before putting the car into production. But now it's here, finally, and in the UK the Premier Edition will start from £58,850, which actually undercuts the initial £60k estimates. The regular liquid-powered X3 starts from £43,370, although the electric versions get "significantly" more tech and equipment. That includes 20-inch aero-enhanced wheels, adaptive suspension, a panoramic roof and an automatic tailgate.