Netflix has made a ton of different female-led comedy films over the past several years. But none of them has such a strange premise as “Afterlife of the Party.”. As seen in the trailer for “Afterlife of the Party,” the film follows a party girl that accidentally dies after a night of drunken excess. But instead of immediately going straight to Hell, she’s given the chance to make amends with her loved ones over the course of 5 days by haunting them and making things right. If she completes her task, she goes to Heaven. That’s some weird shit, right?