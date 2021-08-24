Falcons starters need to play in the preseason finale to be ready for the season opener

As predicted by the man himself, Julio Jones is "outta there." The Atlanta Falcons traded the future Hall of Fame receiver to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for draft picks, and that ends an era in North Georgia while blowing the door open for the potential beginning of another -- considering the Falcons selected highly-touted tight end Kyle Pitts with the fourth-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. No one knows what Pitts will be at the NFL level, but if he is as advertised, opposing defenses are in just as much trouble at the professional level as they were in facing him during his days with the Florida Gators.
