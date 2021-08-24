Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Development and validation of LAMP primer sets for rapid identification of Aspergillus fumigatus carrying the cyp51A TR azole resistance gene

By Plinio Trabasso ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0588-4859
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfections due to triazole-resistant Aspergillus fumigatus are increasingly reported worldwide and are associated with treatment failure and mortality. The principal class of azole-resistant isolates is characterized by tandem repeats of 34 bp or 46 bp within the promoter region of the cyp51A gene. Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) is a widely used nucleic acid amplification system that is fast and specific. Here we describe a LAMP assay method to detect the 46 bp tandem repeat insertion in the cyp51A gene promoter region based on novel LAMP primer sets. It also differentiated strains with TR46 tandem repeats from those with TR34 tandem repeats. These results showed this TR46-LAMP method is specific, rapid, and provides crucial insights to develop novel antifungal therapeutic strategies against severe fungal infections due to A. fumigatus with TR46 tandem repeats.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Polymerase#Azole#Aspergillus Fumigatus#Rapidity#Amr#Australia11#Aml#Lamp#Tr34 L978h
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Google
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
Related
ScienceNature.com

Novel metabolomic profile of subjects with non-classic apparent mineralocorticoid excess

Nonclassic apparent mineralocorticoid excess (NC-AME) is proposed as a novel clinical condition with a mild phenotypic spectrum that ranges from normotension to severe hypertension. This condition is mainly characterized by a high serum cortisol to cortisone ratio (F/E) and concomitant low cortisone (E), however further metabolic changes in NC-AME have not been studied. A cross-sectional study was performed in a primary-care cohort of 396 Chilean subjects, which were classified in two groups: NC-AME (n = 28) and healthy controls (n = 27). A discovery study based in untargeted metabolomics assay in serum samples from both groups was performed by UPLC-Q-TOF/MS. Global metabolomic variations were assayed by principal component analysis and further compared by orthogonal partial least-squares discriminant analysis (OPLS-DA). NC-AME subjects exhibited higher values of blood pressure, fractional excretion of potassium, and lower plasma renin activity and urinary sodium to potassium ratio. Metabolomic analyses showed 36 differentially regulated metabolites between NC-AME and control subjects. A ROC curve analyses identified eight metabolites with high discriminatory capacity between NC-AME and control subjects. Moreover, gamma-l-glutamyl-l-methionine sulfoxide and 5-sulfoxymethylfurfural, exhibited significant association with cortisone, which are potential biomarkers of NC-AME, however further assays should elucidate its biological role in setup and progression of this phenotype.
ScienceNature.com

Structural insights into ligand recognition and activation of the melanocortin-4 receptor

Melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) plays a central role in the regulation of energy homeostasis. Its high sequence similarity to other MC receptor family members, low agonist selectivity and the lack of structural information concerning MC4R-specific activation have hampered the development of MC4R-seletive therapeutics to treat obesity. Here, we report four high-resolution structures of full-length MC4R in complex with the heterotrimeric Gs protein stimulated by the endogenous peptide ligand α-MSH, FDA-approved drugs afamelanotide (Scenesse™) and bremelanotide (Vyleesi™), and a selective small-molecule ligand THIQ, respectively. Together with pharmacological studies, our results reveal the conserved binding mode of peptidic agonists, the distinctive molecular details of small-molecule agonist recognition underlying receptor subtype selectivity, and a distinct activation mechanism for MC4R, thereby offering new insights into G protein coupling. Our work may facilitate the discovery of selective therapeutic agents targeting MC4R.
CancerNature.com

Identification of de novo EP300 and PLAU variants in a patient with Rubinstein–Taybi syndrome-related arterial vasculopathy and skeletal anomaly

Rubinstein–Taybi syndrome (RSTS) is a human genetic disorder characterized by distinctive craniofacial features, broad thumbs and halluces, and intellectual disability. Mutations in the CREB binding protein (CREBBP) and E1A binding protein p300 (EP300) are the known causes of RSTS disease. EP300 regulates transcription via chromatin remodeling and plays an important role in cell proliferation and differentiation. Plasminogen activator, urokinase (PLAU) encodes a serine protease that converts plasminogen to plasmin and is involved in several biological processes such as the proteolysis of extracellular matrix-remodeling proteins and the promotion of vascular permeability and angiogenesis. Recently, we discovered a patient who presented with RSTS-related skeletal anomaly and peripheral arterial vasculopathy. To investigate the genetic cause of the disease, we performed trio whole genome sequencing of the genomic DNA from the proband and the proband’s parents. We identified two de novo variants coined c.1760T>G (p.Leu587Arg) and c.664G>A (p.Ala222Thr) in EP300 and PLAU, respectively. Furthermore, functional loss of EP300a and PLAUb in zebrafish synergistically affected the intersegmental vessel formation and resulted in the vascular occlusion phenotype. Therefore, we hypothesize that the de novo EP300 variant may have caused RSTS, while both the identified EP300 and PLAU variants may have contributed to the patient’s vascular phenotype.
ScienceNature.com

Distribution of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance in ICU-bloodstream infections during hospitalization: a nationwide surveillance study

Changing microorganism distributions and decreasing antibiotic susceptibility over the duration of hospitalization have been described for the colonization or infection of selected organ systems. Few data are available on bacteremias in the intensive care unit (ICU) setting. We conducted a nationwide study on bloodstream infection (BSI) using data from the Swiss Centre for Antibiotic Resistance (ANRESIS). We analyzed data on BSI detected in the ICU from hospitals that sent information on a regular basis during the entire study period (2008–2017). We described specific trends of pathogen distribution and resistance during hospitalization duration. We included 6505 ICU- BSI isolates from 35 Swiss hospitals. We observed 2587 possible skin contaminants, 3788 bacteremias and 130 fungemias. The most common microorganism was Escherichia coli (23.2%, 910), followed by Staphylococcus aureus (18.7%, 734) and enterococci (13.1%, 515). Enterococcus spp (p < 0.0001) and Candida spp (p < 0.0001) increased in proportion, whereas E. coli (p < 0.0001) and S. aureus (p < 0.0001) proportions decreased during hospitalization. Resistances against first- and second-line antibiotics increased linearly during hospitalization. Pathogen distribution and antimicrobial resistance in ICU-BSI depends on the duration of the hospitalization. The proportion of enterococcal BSI, candidemia and resistant microorganisms against first- and second-line antibiotics increased during hospitalization.
ScienceNature.com

Structures and function of the amino acid polymerase cyanophycin synthetase

Cyanophycin is a natural biopolymer produced by a wide range of bacteria, consisting of a chain of poly-l-Asp residues with l-Arg residues attached to the β-carboxylate sidechains by isopeptide bonds. Cyanophycin is synthesized from ATP, aspartic acid and arginine by a homooligomeric enzyme called cyanophycin synthetase (CphA1). CphA1 has domains that are homologous to glutathione synthetases and muramyl ligases, but no other structural information has been available. Here, we present cryo-electron microscopy and X-ray crystallography structures of cyanophycin synthetases from three different bacteria, including cocomplex structures of CphA1 with ATP and cyanophycin polymer analogs at 2.6 Å resolution. These structures reveal two distinct tetrameric architectures, show the configuration of active sites and polymer-binding regions, indicate dynamic conformational changes and afford insight into catalytic mechanism. Accompanying biochemical interrogation of substrate binding sites, catalytic centers and oligomerization interfaces combine with the structures to provide a holistic understanding of cyanophycin biosynthesis.
ScienceNature.com

Detection and characterization of the SARS-CoV-2 lineage B.1.526 in New York

Wide-scale SARS-CoV-2 genome sequencing is critical to tracking viral evolution during the ongoing pandemic. We develop the software tool, Variant Database (VDB), for quickly examining the changing landscape of spike mutations. Using VDB, we detect an emerging lineage of SARS-CoV-2 in the New York region that shares mutations with previously reported variants. The most common sets of spike mutations in this lineage (now designated as B.1.526) are L5F, T95I, D253G, E484K or S477N, D614G, and A701V. This lineage was first sequenced in late November 2020. Phylodynamic inference confirmed the rapid growth of the B.1.526 lineage. In concert with other variants, like B.1.1.7, the rise of B.1.526 appears to have extended the duration of the second wave of COVID-19 cases in NYC in early 2021. Pseudovirus neutralization experiments demonstrated that B.1.526 spike mutations adversely affect the neutralization titer of convalescent and vaccinee plasma, supporting the public health relevance of this lineage.
ChemistryNature.com

Biosynthesis of spinel nickel ferrite nanowhiskers and their biomedical applications

Greener methods for the synthesis of various nanostructures with well-organized characteristics and biomedical applicability have demonstrated several advantages, including simplicity, low toxicity, cost-effectiveness, and eco-friendliness. Spinel nickel ferrite (NiFe2O4) nanowhiskers with rod-like structures were synthesized using a simple and green method; these nanostructures were evaluated by X-ray diffraction analysis, transmission electron microscopy, scanning electron microscopy, and X-ray energy diffraction spectroscopy. Additionally, the prepared nanowhiskers could significantly reduce the survival of Leishmania major promastigotes, at a concentration of 500 μg/mL; the survival of promastigotes was reduced to ≃ 26%. According to the results obtained from MTT test (in vitro), it can be proposed that further studies should be conducted to evaluate anti-leishmaniasis activity of these types of nanowhiskers in animal models.
WildlifeNature.com

The grapevine (Vitis vinifera L.) floral transcriptome in Pinot noir variety: identification of tissue-related gene networks and whorl-specific markers in pre- and post-anthesis phases

The comprehension of molecular processes underlying the development and progression of flowering in plants is a hot topic, not only because that often the products of interest for human and animal nutrition are linked to the development of fruits or seeds, but also because the processes of gametes formation occurring in sexual organs are at the basis of recombination and genetic variability which constitutes the matter on which evolution acts, whether understood as natural or human driven. In the present study, we used an NGS approach to produce a grapevine flower transcriptome snapshot in different whorls and tissues including calyx, calyptra, filament, anther, stigma, ovary, and embryo in both pre- and post-anthesis phases. Our investigation aimed at identifying hub genes that unequivocally distinguish the different tissues providing insights into the molecular mechanisms that are at the basis of floral whorls and tissue development. To this end we have used different analytical approaches, some now consolidated in transcriptomic studies on plants, such as pairwise comparison and weighted-gene coexpression network analysis, others used mainly in studies on animals or human’s genomics, such as the tau (τ) analysis aimed at isolating highly and absolutely tissue-specific genes. The intersection of data obtained by these analyses allowed us to gradually narrow the field, providing evidence about the molecular mechanisms occurring in those whorls directly involved in reproductive processes, such as anther and stigma, and giving insights into the role of other whorls not directly related to reproduction, such as calyptra and calyx. We believe this work could represent an important genomic resource for functional analyses of grapevine floral organ growth and fruit development shading light on molecular networks underlying grapevine reproductive organ determination.
HealthNature.com

Etiological and epidemiological features of acute respiratory infections in China

Nationwide prospective surveillance of all-age patients with acute respiratory infections was conducted in China between 2009‒2019. Here we report the etiological and epidemiological features of the 231,107 eligible patients enrolled in this analysis. Children <5 years old and school-age children have the highest viral positivity rate (46.9%) and bacterial positivity rate (30.9%). Influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus and human rhinovirus are the three leading viral pathogens with proportions of 28.5%, 16.8% and 16.7%, and Streptococcus pneumoniae, Mycoplasma pneumoniae and Klebsiella pneumoniae are the three leading bacterial pathogens (29.9%, 18.6% and 15.8%). Negative interactions between viruses and positive interactions between viral and bacterial pathogens are common. A Join-Point analysis reveals the age-specific positivity rate and how this varied for individual pathogens. These data indicate that differential priorities for diagnosis, prevention and control should be highlighted in terms of acute respiratory tract infection patients’ demography, geographic locations and season of illness in China.
ScienceNature.com

A curated dataset of modern and ancient high-coverage shotgun human genomes

Over the last few years, genome-wide data for a large number of ancient human samples have been collected. Whilst datasets of captured SNPs have been collated, high coverage shotgun genomes (which are relatively few but allow certain types of analyses not possible with ascertained captured SNPs) have to be reprocessed by individual groups from raw reads. This task is computationally intensive. Here, we release a dataset including 35 whole-genome sequenced samples, previously published and distributed worldwide, together with the genetic pipeline used to process them. The dataset contains 72,041,355 sites called across 19 ancient and 16 modern individuals and includes sequence data from four previously published ancient samples which we sequenced to higher coverage (10–18x). Such a resource will allow researchers to analyse their new samples with the same genetic pipeline and directly compare them to the reference dataset without re-processing published samples. Moreover, this dataset can be easily expanded to increase the sample distribution both across time and space.
ScienceNature.com

Clonal dynamics in early human embryogenesis inferred from somatic mutation

Cellular dynamics and fate decision in early human embryogenesis remain largely unknown owing to the challenges of performing studies in human embryos1. Here, we explored whole-genomes of 334 single-cell colonies and targeted deep sequences of 379 bulk tissues obtained from various anatomical locations of seven recently deceased adult human donors. Using somatic mutations as an intrinsic barcode, we reconstructed early cellular phylogenies that demonstrate (1) an endogenous mutational rate that is higher in the first cell division but decreases to approximately one per cell per cell division later in life; (2) universal unequal contribution of early cells to embryo proper, resulting from early cellular bottlenecks that stochastically set aside epiblast cells within the embryo; (3) examples of varying degrees of early clonal imbalances between tissues on the left and right sides of the body, different germ layers and specific anatomical parts and organs; (4) emergence of a few ancestral cells that will substantially contribute to adult cell pools in blood and liver; and (5) presence of mitochondrial DNA heteroplasmy in the fertilized egg. Our approach also provides insights into the age-related mutational processes and loss of sex chromosomes in normal somatic cells. In sum, this study provides a foundation for future studies to complete cellular phylogenies in human embryogenesis.
Public HealthNature.com

Co-infections observed in SARS-CoV-2 positive patients using a rapid diagnostic test

Rapid diagnostic tests are tools of paramount impact both for improving patient care and in antimicrobial management programs. Particularly in the case of respiratory infections, it is of great importance to quickly confirm/exclude the involvement of pathogens, be they bacteria or viruses, while obtaining information about the presence/absence of a genetic target of resistance to modulate antibiotic therapy. In this paper, we present our experiences with the use of the Biofire® FilmArray® Pneumonia Panel Plus (FAPP; bioMérieux; Marcy l’Etoile, France) to assess coinfection in COVID-19 patients. A total of 152 respiratory samples from consecutive patients were examined, and 93 (61%) were found to be FAPP positive, with the detection of bacteria and/or viruses. The patients were 93 males and 59 females with an average age of 65 years who were admitted to our hospital due to moderate/severe acute respiratory symptoms. Among the positive samples were 52 from sputum (SPU) and 41 from bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL). The most representative species was S. aureus (most isolates were mecA positive; 30/44, 62%), followed by gram-negative pathogens such as P. aeruginosa, K. pneumoniae, and A. baumannii. Evidence of a virus was rare. Cultures performed from BAL and SPU samples gave poor results. Most of the discrepant negative cultures were those in which FAPP detected pathogens with a microbial count ≤ 105 CFU/mL. H. influenzae was one of the most common pathogens lost by the conventional method. Despite the potential limitations of FAPP, which detects a defined number of pathogens, its advantages of rapid detection combined with predictive information regarding the antimicrobial resistance of pathogens through the detection of some relevant markers of resistance could be very useful for establishing empirical targeted therapy for the treatment of patients with respiratory failure. In the COVID era, we understand the importance of using antibiotics wisely to curb the phenomenon of antibiotic resistance.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Portable, bedside, low-field magnetic resonance imaging for evaluation of intracerebral hemorrhage

Radiological examination of the brain is a critical determinant of stroke care pathways. Accessible neuroimaging is essential to detect the presence of intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH). Conventional magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) operates at high magnetic field strength (1.5–3 T), which requires an access-controlled environment, rendering MRI often inaccessible. We demonstrate the use of a low-field MRI (0.064 T) for ICH evaluation. Patients were imaged using conventional neuroimaging (non-contrast computerized tomography (CT) or 1.5/3 T MRI) and portable MRI (pMRI) at Yale New Haven Hospital from July 2018 to November 2020. Two board-certified neuroradiologists evaluated a total of 144 pMRI examinations (56 ICH, 48 acute ischemic stroke, 40 healthy controls) and one ICH imaging core lab researcher reviewed the cases of disagreement. Raters correctly detected ICH in 45 of 56 cases (80.4% sensitivity, 95%CI: [0.68–0.90]). Blood-negative cases were correctly identified in 85 of 88 cases (96.6% specificity, 95%CI: [0.90–0.99]). Manually segmented hematoma volumes and ABC/2 estimated volumes on pMRI correlate with conventional imaging volumes (ICC = 0.955, p = 1.69e-30 and ICC = 0.875, p = 1.66e-8, respectively). Hematoma volumes measured on pMRI correlate with NIH stroke scale (NIHSS) and clinical outcome (mRS) at discharge for manual and ABC/2 volumes. Low-field pMRI may be useful in bringing advanced MRI technology to resource-limited settings.
EnvironmentNature.com

Evaluating the influence of land use and land cover change on fine particulate matter

Fine particulate matter (i.e. particles with diameters smaller than 2.5 microns, PM2.5) has become a critical environmental issue in China. Land use and land cover (LULC) is recognized as one of the most important influence factors, however very fewer investigations have focused on the impact of LULC on PM2.5. The influences of different LULC types and different land use and land cover change (LULCC) types on PM2.5 are discussed. A geographically weighted regression model is used for the general analysis, and a spatial analysis method based on the geographic information system is used for a detailed analysis. The results show that LULCC has a stable influence on PM2.5 concentration. For different LULC types, construction lands have the highest PM2.5 concentration and woodlands have the lowest. The order of PM2.5 concentration for the different LULC types is: construction lands > unused lands > water > farmlands >grasslands > woodlands. For different LULCC types, when high-grade land types are converted to low-grade types, the PM2.5 concentration decreases; otherwise, the PM2.5 concentration increases. The result of this study can provide a decision basis for regional environmental protection and regional ecological security agencies.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Ultrasonography findings in knee osteoarthritis: a prospective observational cross-sectional study of 100 patients

Worldwide, knee osteoarthritis (KOA) accounts for 2.2% of total years lived with disability. There is a low correlation between joint tissue damage and pain intensity. Periarticular structures may be involved and cannot be identified in X-rays. To describe the main ultrasonography (USG) changes in symptomatic patients with primary KOA; to correlate the number of USG findings with KOA severity assessed by Kellgren and Lawrence (K&L) radiological scores, with pain intensity measured by a visual analogue scale (VAS) and with functioning scores assessed with the Timed up and go test (TUG) and Western Ontario and McMaster Universities (WOMAC) questionnaire. 100 patients with primary symptomatic KOA were assessed with X-ray and USG. Quantitative and qualitative analyses were evaluated in a systematic manner. The most frequent findings were joint effusion, pes anserinus bursitis, quadriceps tendon enthesopathy, popliteal cyst, iliotibial band tendinitis and patellar tendinitis. Pearson’s correlation analysis demonstrated a significant moderate positive association between VAS scores and the number of USG findings (r = 0.36; p < 0.0001). The number of USG findings was different between K&L grades I and III (p = 0.041), I and IV (p < 0.001), and II and IV (p = 0.001, analysis of variance with Bonferroni correction). There was significant association between number of USG findings and TUG (r = 0.18; p = 0.014) and WOMAC scores for pain (r = 0.16; p < 0.029) and physical function domains (r = 0.16; p < 0.028). The most frequent USG finding was joint effusion. Periarticular structures should be explored as potential sources of pain and disability.
ScienceNature.com

Personalized lab test models to quantify disease potentials in healthy individuals

Standardized lab tests are central for patient evaluation, differential diagnosis and treatment. Interpretation of these data is nevertheless lacking quantitative and personalized metrics. Here we report on the modeling of 2.1 billion lab measurements of 92 different lab tests from 2.8 million adults over a span of 18 years. Following unsupervised filtering of 131 chronic conditions and 5,223 drug–test pairs we performed a virtual survey of lab tests distributions in healthy individuals. Age and sex alone explain less than 10% of the within-normal test variance in 89 out of 92 tests. Personalized models based on patients’ history explain 60% of the variance for 17 tests and over 36% for half of the tests. This allows for systematic stratification of the risk for future abnormal test levels and subsequent emerging disease. Multivariate modeling of within-normal lab tests can be readily implemented as a basis for quantitative patient evaluation.
ScienceNature.com

Pathogenic SLIRP variants as a novel cause of autosomal recessive mitochondrial encephalomyopathy with complex I and IV deficiency

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. In a Dutch non-consanguineous patient having mitochondrial encephalomyopathy with complex I and complex IV deficiency, whole exome sequencing revealed two compound heterozygous variants in SLIRP. SLIRP gene encodes a stem-loop RNA-binding protein that regulates mitochondrial RNA expression and oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS). A frameshift and a deep-intronic splicing variant reduced the amount of functional wild-type SLIRP RNA to 5%. Consequently, in patient fibroblasts, MT-ND1, MT-ND6, and MT-CO1 expression was reduced. Lentiviral transduction of wild-type SLIRP cDNA in patient fibroblasts increased MT-ND1, MT-ND6, and MT-CO1 expression (2.5–7.2-fold), whereas mutant cDNAs did not. A fourfold decrease of citrate synthase versus total protein ratio in patient fibroblasts indicated that the resulting reduced mitochondrial mass caused the OXPHOS deficiency. Transduction with wild-type SLIRP cDNA led to a 2.4-fold increase of this ratio and partly restored OXPHOS activity. This confirmed causality of the SLIRP variants. In conclusion, we report SLIRP variants as a novel cause of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy with OXPHOS deficiency.
CancerNature.com

hsa_circ_0003222 accelerates stemness and progression of non-small cell lung cancer by sponging miR-527

The relationship between circular RNA (circRNA) and cancer stem cells (CSCs) is uncertain. We have investigated the combined influence of CSCs, circRNA (hsa_circ_0003222), and immune checkpoint inhibitors in NSCLC progression and therapy resistance. We constructed lung CSCs (LCSCs; PC9 and A549). The effects of hsa_circ_0003222 in vitro were determined by cell counting, colony and sphere formation, and Transwell assays. A tumor xenograft model of metastasis and orthotopic model were built for in vivo analysis. We found that hsa_circ_0003222 was highly expressed in NSCLC tissues and LCSCs. Higher levels of hsa_circ_0003222 were associated with the stage, metastasis, and survival rate of patients with NSCLC. Reduced levels of hsa_circ_0003222 decreased tumor cell proliferation, migration, invasion, stemness-like properties, and chemoresistance. The silencing of hsa_circ_0003222 was found to downregulate PHF21B expression and its downstream, β-catenin by relieving the sponging effect of miR-527. Moreover, silencing hsa_circ_0003222 alleviated NSCLC resistance to anti-programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1)-based therapy in vivo. Our data demonstrate the significant role of hsa_circ_0003222 in NSCLC cell stemness-like properties. The manipulation of circRNAs in combination with anti-PD-L1 therapy may alleviate NSCLC stemness and progression.
SciencePhys.org

Team isolates antibodies that target alphaviruses

A multi-institutional team led by researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center has isolated monoclonal antibodies that in laboratory and animal studies prevented infection by alphaviruses, including the often-lethal Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV). EEEV, which infects the central nervous system of humans, horses and other animals, is the most virulent...
ScienceNature.com

Cellular 3D-reconstruction and analysis in the human cerebral cortex using automatic serial sections

Techniques involving three-dimensional (3D) tissue structure reconstruction and analysis provide a better understanding of changes in molecules and function. We have developed AutoCUTS-LM, an automated system that allows the latest advances in 3D tissue reconstruction and cellular analysis developments using light microscopy on various tissues, including archived tissue. The workflow in this paper involved advanced tissue sampling methods of the human cerebral cortex, an automated serial section collection system, digital tissue library, cell detection using convolution neural network, 3D cell reconstruction, and advanced analysis. Our results demonstrated the detailed structure of pyramidal cells (number, volume, diameter, sphericity and orientation) and their 3D spatial organization are arranged in a columnar structure. The pipeline of these combined techniques provides a detailed analysis of tissues and cells in biology and pathology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy