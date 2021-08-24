Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Wolves, dogs and humans in regular contact can mutually impact each other’s skin microbiota

By Stefanie Urimare Wetzels
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn contrast to humans and dogs, the skin microbiota of wolves is yet to be described. Here, we investigated the skin microbiota of dogs and wolves kept in outdoor packs at the Wolf Science Center (WSC) via 16S rRNA gene amplicon sequencing. Skin swab samples were also collected from human care takers and their pet dogs. When comparing the three canine groups, representing different degrees of human contact to the care takers and each other, the pet dogs showed the highest level of diversity. Additionally, while human skin was dominated by a few abundant phylotypes, the skin microbiota of the care takers who had particularly close contact with the WSC animals was more similar to the microbiota of dogs and wolves compared to the humans who had less contact with these animals. Our results suggest that domestication may have an impact on the diversity of the skin microbiota, and that the canine skin microbiota can be shared with humans, depending on the level of interaction.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Dogs#Pet Dogs#Skin Conditions#Dog#Human Skin#Western#General Interest1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Weight LossNature.com

Obese mice weight loss role on nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and endoplasmic reticulum stress treated by a GLP-1 receptor agonist

Luiz Eduardo de Macedo Cardoso ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6344-22901,. International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. The weight loss following Semaglutide treatment, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, might be responsible for some effects observed on the nonalcoholic fatty liver disease of obese mice. Subjects/methods. Two groups of C57BL/6 male mice (n = 30/group) were fed...
ScienceNature.com

A curated dataset of modern and ancient high-coverage shotgun human genomes

Over the last few years, genome-wide data for a large number of ancient human samples have been collected. Whilst datasets of captured SNPs have been collated, high coverage shotgun genomes (which are relatively few but allow certain types of analyses not possible with ascertained captured SNPs) have to be reprocessed by individual groups from raw reads. This task is computationally intensive. Here, we release a dataset including 35 whole-genome sequenced samples, previously published and distributed worldwide, together with the genetic pipeline used to process them. The dataset contains 72,041,355 sites called across 19 ancient and 16 modern individuals and includes sequence data from four previously published ancient samples which we sequenced to higher coverage (10–18x). Such a resource will allow researchers to analyse their new samples with the same genetic pipeline and directly compare them to the reference dataset without re-processing published samples. Moreover, this dataset can be easily expanded to increase the sample distribution both across time and space.
ScienceNature.com

Definitions of necrotizing enterocolitis: What are we defining and is machine learning the answer?

The quest to adequately define, diagnose, and manage human disease is recorded as early as 2600 BC as evidenced by the Egyptian Edwin Smith Papyrus.1 This process continues to be iteratively explored and updated as new approaches (e.g., the scientific method and evidence-based medicine) and new information become available with advancing technologies. Disease classifications can serve many purposes. It can be used to diagnose, predict disease risk, optimize therapeutics, assess morbidity and/or mortality, determine quality of life and health care utilization, and predict long-term medical needs. At the same time, ideally, disease classification should not overdiagnose or overtreat. All these elements are important when considering necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), the infants it afflicts, and the families it impacts.
ScienceNature.com

The relationship between serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels and the severity of COVID-19 disease and its mortality

Supplemental vitamin D can reduce the risk and mortality of viral pneumonia. The relationship between 25 hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] levels and the severity and mortality of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was evaluated. In this cross-sectional study, the admitted patients with COVID-19 were categorized as mild, moderate, severe, and critical based on clinical and radiologic characteristics. Calcium, phosphorus, albumin, creatinine, and serum 25(OH)D were measured and their correlation with the severity of disease and mortality were analyzed. During 2 months, 508 patients (442 patients in general wards and 66 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU)) were included. The participants were 56 ± 17 years old (52% male, 37% with comorbidity). Concerning severity, 13%, 42%, 36%, and 9% had mild, moderate, severe, and critical diseases, respectively. The mortality rate was 10.8%. Admission to ICU, severity of disease and mortality decreased significantly across quartiles of 25(OH)D. According to multivariate logistic regression analysis, disease mortality had a positive correlation with age and had a negative correlation with the serum level of 25(OH)D, calcium, and albumin. In hospitalized patients with COVID-19, low 25(OH)D was associated with severe disease and increased ICU admission and mortality rate.
ScienceNature.com

Pyroptosis of syncytia formed by fusion of SARS-CoV-2 spike and ACE2-expressing cells

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is an infectious disease associated with systematical multi-organ failure caused by SARS-CoV-2, which mainly infects the lung and upper respiratory system1,2. Massive multinucleated syncytia are commonly observed in autopsy of severe COVID-19 patients3. It has been reported that the interaction between Spike (S) protein and ACE2 not only mediated the fusion of virus with host cells, but also multinucleated giant cells formation4,5,6,7. However, the underlying molecular mechanisms of syncytia death are poorly understood.
Public HealthNature.com

Increased vulnerability to SARS-CoV-2 infection among indigenous people living in the urban area of Manaus

The COVID-19 pandemic threatens indigenous peoples living in suburban areas of large Brazilian cities and has thus far intensified their pre-existing socio-economic inequalities. We evaluated the epidemiological situation of SARS-CoV-2 infection among residents of the biggest urban multiethnic indigenous community of the Amazonas state, Brazil. Blood samples of 280 indigenous people living in the surrounding area of Manaus were tested for the presence of anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgA or IgG antibodies. The risk factors and sociodemographic information were assessed through an epidemiological questionnaire. We found a total positivity rate of 64.64% (95% CI 59.01–70.28) for SARS-CoV-2 infection. IgA and IgG were detected in 55.71% (95% CI 49.89–61.54) and 60.71% (95% CI 54.98–66.45) of the individuals, respectively. Over 80% of positive individuals were positive for both IgA and IgG.No significant difference in positivity rates between genders or age groups was observed. Moreover, the age group ≥ 60 years old showed the highest antibody ratios (IgA mean ratio = 3.080 ± 1.623; IgG mean ratio = 4.221 ± 1.832), while the age groups 13–19 and 20–29 showed the lowest IgA (mean ratio = 2.268 ± 0.919) and IgG ratios (mean ratio = 2.207 ± 1.246), respectively. Individuals leaving the home more frequently were at higher risk of infection (Odds ratio (OD) 2.61; 95% CI 1.00–1.49; p = 0.048). Five or more individuals per household increased fivefold the risk of virus transmission (OR 2.56; 95% CI 1.09–6.01; p = 0.019). The disproportionate dissemination of SARS-CoV-2 infection observed among the study population might be driven by typical cultural behavior and socioeconomic inequalities. Despite the pandemic threat, this population is not being targeted by public policies and appears to be chronically invisible to the Brazilian authorities.
WildlifeNature.com

Genome-driven elucidation of phage-host interplay and impact of phage resistance evolution on bacterial fitness

When considering the interactions between bacteriophages and their host, the issue of phage-resistance emergence is a key element in understanding the ecological impact of phages on the bacterial population. It is also an essential parameter for the implementation of phage therapy to combat antibiotic-resistant pathogens. This study investigates the phenotypic and genetic responses of five Pseudomonas aeruginosa strains (PAO1, A5803, AA43, CHA, and PAK) to the infection by seven phages with distinct evolutionary backgrounds and recognised receptors (LPS/T4P). Emerging phage-insensitivity was generally accompanied by self and cross-resistance mechanisms. Significant differences were observed between the reference PAO1 responses compared to other clinical representatives. LPS-dependent phage infections in clinical strains selected for mutations in the “global regulatory” and “other” genes, rather than in the LPS-synthesis clusters detected in PAO1 clones. Reduced fitness, as proxied by the growth rate, was correlated with large deletion (20–500 kbp) and phage carrier state. Multi-phage resistance was significantly correlated with a reduced growth rate but only in the PAO1 population. In addition, we observed that the presence of prophages decreased the lytic phage maintenance seemingly protecting the host against carrier state and occasional lytic phage propagation, thus preventing a significant reduction in bacterial growth rate.
ScienceNature.com

Genome-wide association study of frontotemporal dementia identifies a C9ORF72 haplotype with a median of 12-G4C2 repeats that predisposes to pathological repeat expansions

Genetic factors play a major role in frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The majority of FTD cannot be genetically explained yet and it is likely that there are still FTD risk loci to be discovered. Common variants have been identified with genome-wide association studies (GWAS), but these studies have not systematically searched for rare variants. To identify rare and new common variant FTD risk loci and provide more insight into the heritability of C9ORF72-related FTD, we performed a GWAS consisting of 354 FTD patients (including and excluding N = 28 pathological repeat carriers) and 4209 control subjects. The Haplotype Reference Consortium was used as reference panel, allowing for the imputation of rare genetic variants. Two rare genetic variants nearby C9ORF72 were strongly associated with FTD in the discovery (rs147211831: OR = 4.8, P = 9.2 × 10−9, rs117204439: OR = 4.9, P = 6.0 × 10−9) and replication analysis (P < 1.1 × 10−3). These variants also significantly associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in a publicly available dataset. Using haplotype analyses in 1200 individuals, we showed that these variants tag a sub-haplotype of the founder haplotype of the repeat expansion that was previously found to be present in virtually all pathological C9ORF72 G4C2 repeat lengths. This new risk haplotype was 10 times more likely to contain a C9ORF72 pathological repeat length compared to founder haplotypes without one of the two risk variants (~22% versus ~2%; P = 7.70 × 10−58). In haplotypes without a pathologic expansion, the founder risk haplotype had a higher number of repeats (median = 12 repeats) compared to the founder haplotype without the risk variants (median = 8 repeats) (P = 2.05 × 10−260). In conclusion, the identified risk haplotype, which is carried by ~4% of all individuals, is a major risk factor for pathological repeat lengths of C9ORF72 G4C2. These findings strongly indicate that longer C9ORF72 repeats are unstable and more likely to convert to germline pathological C9ORF72 repeat expansions.
ScienceNature.com

Metabolomic changes in animal models of depression: a systematic analysis

Extensive research has been carried out on the metabolomic changes in animal models of depression; however, there is no general agreement about which metabolites exhibit constant changes. Therefore, the aim of this study was to identify consistently altered metabolites in large-scale metabolomics studies of depression models. We performed vote counting analyses to identify consistently upregulated or downregulated metabolites in the brain, blood, and urine of animal models of depression based on 3743 differential metabolites from 241 animal metabolomics studies. We found that serotonin, dopamine, gamma-aminobutyric acid, norepinephrine, N-acetyl-L-aspartic acid, anandamide, and tryptophan were downregulated in the brain, while kynurenine, myo-inositol, hydroxykynurenine, and the kynurenine to tryptophan ratio were upregulated. Regarding blood metabolites, tryptophan, leucine, tyrosine, valine, trimethylamine N-oxide, proline, oleamide, pyruvic acid, and serotonin were downregulated, while N-acetyl glycoprotein, corticosterone, and glutamine were upregulated. Moreover, citric acid, oxoglutaric acid, proline, tryptophan, creatine, betaine, L-dopa, palmitic acid, and pimelic acid were downregulated, and hippuric acid was upregulated in urine. We also identified consistently altered metabolites in the hippocampus, prefrontal cortex, serum, and plasma. These findings suggested that metabolomic changes in depression models are characterized by decreased neurotransmitter and increased kynurenine metabolite levels in the brain, decreased amino acid and increased corticosterone levels in blood, and imbalanced energy metabolism and microbial metabolites in urine. This study contributes to existing knowledge of metabolomic changes in depression and revealed that the reproducibility of candidate metabolites was inadequate in previous studies.
Public HealthNature.com

Genome-wide association study of COVID-19 severity among the Chinese population

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection causes a broad clinical spectrum of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The development of COVID-19 may be the result of a complex interaction between the microbial, environmental, and host genetic components. To reveal genetic determinants of susceptibility to COVID-19 severity in the Chinese population, we performed a genome-wide association study on 885 severe or critical COVID-19 patients (cases) and 546 mild or moderate patients (controls) from two hospitals, Huoshenshan and Union hospitals at Wuhan city in China. We identified two loci on chromosome 11q23.3 and 11q14.2, which are significantly associated with the COVID-19 severity in the meta-analyses of the two cohorts (index rs1712779: odds ratio [OR] = 0.49; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.38–0.63 for T allele; P = 1.38 × 10−8; and index rs10831496: OR = 1.66; 95% CI, 1.38–1.98 for A allele; P = 4.04 × 10−8, respectively). The results for rs1712779 were validated in other two small COVID-19 cohorts in the Asian populations (P = 0.029 and 0.031, respectively). Furthermore, we identified significant eQTL associations for REXO2, C11orf71, NNMT, and CADM1 at 11q23.3, and CTSC at 11q14.2, respectively. In conclusion, our findings highlight two loci at 11q23.3 and 11q14.2 conferring susceptibility to the severity of COVID-19, which might provide novel insights into the pathogenesis and clinical treatment of this disease.
WildlifeNature.com

“Ancient DNA” reveals that the scientific name for an extinct tortoise from Cape Verde refers to an extant South American species

We examined the type material of the extinct tortoise species Geochelone atlantica López-Jurado, Mateo and García-Márquez, 1998 from Sal Island, Cape Verde, using aDNA approaches and AMS radiocarbon dating. High-quality mitochondrial genomes obtained from the three type specimens support that all type material belongs to the same individual. In phylogenetic analyses using mitochondrial genomes of all species groups and genera of extant and some recently extinct tortoises, the type material clusters within the extant South American red-footed tortoise Chelonoidis carbonarius (Spix, 1824). Our radiocarbon date indicates that the tortoise from which the type series of G. atlantica originates was still alive during 1962 and 1974. These results provide firm evidence that the type material of G. atlantica does not belong to the Quaternary tortoise bones excavated on Sal Island in the 1930s, as originally thought. Thus, the extinct tortoise species remains unstudied and lacks a scientific name, and the name G. atlantica has to be relegated into the synonymy of C. carbonarius. The circumstances that led to this confusion currently cannot be disentangled.
ScienceNature.com

Simple indictor of increased blood culture contamination rate by detection of coagulase-negative staphylococci

Coagulase-negative staphylococci (CoNS) are the most frequent contaminating bacteria; therefore, we aimed to investigate an indicator of CoNS to predict the increase in blood culture contamination rate (ConR). We performed a retrospective study of selected patients, who underwent blood culture testing. Contamination was defined as the presence of either one of two or more sets of skin-resident bacteria, except for cases with a low likelihood of contamination based on clinical aspects. We calculated the monthly ConR [(total number of contaminated cases per month)/(total number of blood culture sets collected per month) × 100] and analysed the ConR prediction ability using the following four indicators: the number of CoNS-positive sets of blood cultures, cases with at least one CoNS-positive blood culture set, cases with only one CoNS-positive blood culture set, and cases of contamination by CoNS. Cases with CoNS-positive blood cultures correlated with ConR (r = 0.85). Although the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve for the number of cases with ConR ≥ 2.5 differed significantly from that of the number of cases contaminated by CoNS, the negative predictive value was high, reaching up to 95.5% (95% confidential interval 87.3–99.1). The number of CoNS-positive cases could help predict an increase in ConR ≥ 2.5.
AgricultureNature.com

A high-quality chromosome-scale assembly of the centipedegrass [Eremochloa ophiuroides (Munro) Hack.] genome provides insights into chromosomal structural evolution and prostrate growth habit

Centipedegrass [Eremochloa ophiuroides (Munro) Hack.], a member of the Panicoideae subfamily, is one of the most important warm-season turfgrasses originating from China. This grass has an extremely developed prostrate growth habit and has been widely used in transitional and warm climatic regions. To better understand the genetic basis of important biological characteristics, such as prostrate growth and seed yield, in warm-season turfgrasses, we present a high-quality reference genome for centipedegrass and use PacBio, BioNano, and Hi-C technologies to anchor the 867.43 Mb genome assembly into nine pseudochromosomes, with a scaffold N50 of 86.05 Mb and 36,572 annotated genes. Centipedegrass was most closely related to sorghum and diverged from their common ancestor ~16.8 Mya. We detected a novel chromosome reshuffling event in centipedegrass, namely, the nest chromosome fusion event in which fusion of chromosomes 8 and 10 of sorghum into chromosome 3 of centipedegrass likely occurred after the divergence of centipedegrass from sorghum. The typical prostrate growth trait in centipedegrass may be linked to the expansion of candidate PROSTRATE GROWTH 1 (PROG1) genes on chromosome 2. Two orthologous genes of OsPROG1, EoPROG1, and EoPROG2, were confirmed to increase the stem number and decrease the stem angle in Arabidopsis. Collectively, our assembled reference genome of centipedegrass offers new knowledge and resources to dissect the genome evolution of Panicoideae and accelerate genome-assisted breeding and improvement of plant architecture in turf plants.
ScienceNature.com

Hypergravity-induced malfunction was moderated by the regulation of NMDA receptors in the vestibular nucleus

Gravity alteration is one of the critical environmental factors in the space, causing various abnormal behaviors related with the malfunctioned vestibular system. Due to the high plastic responses in the central vestibular system, the behavioral failures were resolved in a short period of time (in approx. 72 h). However, the plastic neurotransmission underlying the functional recovery is still elusive. To understand the neurotransmitter-induced plasticity under hypergravity, the extracellular single neuronal recording and the immunohistochemistry were conducted in the vestibular nucleus (VN). The animals were grouped as control, 24-h, 72-h, and 15-day exposing to 4G-hypergravity, and each group had two subgroups based on the origins of neuronal responses, such as canal and otolith. The averaged firing rates in VN showed no significant difference in the subgroups (canal-related: p > 0.105, otolith-related: p > 0.138). Meanwhile, the number of NMDAr was significantly changed by the exposing duration to hypergravity. The NMDAr decreased in 24 h (p = 1.048 × 10–9), and it was retrieved in 72 h and 15 days (p < 4.245 × 10–5). Apparently, the reduction and the retrieval in the number of NMDAr were synchronized with the generation and recovery of the abnormal behaviors. Thus, the plasticity to resolve the hypergravity-induced malfunctional behaviors was conducted by regulating the number of NMDAr.
ScienceNature.com

Early life stress induces age-dependent epigenetic changes in p11 gene expression in male mice

Early life stress (ELS) causes long-lasting changes in gene expression through epigenetic mechanisms. However, little is known about the effects of ELS in adulthood, specifically across different age groups. In this study, the epigenetic modifications of p11 expression in adult mice subjected to ELS were investigated in different stages of adulthood. Pups experienced maternal separation (MS) for 3 h daily from postnatal day 1 to 21. At young and middle adulthood, behavioral test, hippocampal p11 expression levels, and levels of histone acetylation and methylation and DNA methylation at the hippocampal p11 promoter were measured. Middle-aged, but not young adult, MS mice exhibited increased immobility time in the forced swimming test. Concurrent with reduced hippocampal p11 levels, mice in both age groups showed a decrease in histone acetylation (AcH3) and permissive histone methylation (H3K4me3) at the p11 promoter, as well as an increase in repressive histone methylation (H3K27me3). Moreover, our results showed that the expression, AcH3 and H3Kme3 levels of p11 gene in response to MS were reduced with age. DNA methylation analysis of the p11 promoter revealed increased CpG methylation in middle-aged MS mice only. The results highlight the age-dependent deleterious effects of ELS on the epigenetic modifications of p11 transcription.
ScienceNature.com

Mapping the hotspots for DNA repair synthesis in human brain organoids

Even stored carefully and properly inside the cell nuclei, DNA is constantly attacked by endogenous and exogenous agents, causing surprisingly extensive DNA damage. The organisms have evolved DNA repair systems to cope with those potentially deleterious lesions [1]. The human nervous system is formed through the extensive proliferation of the neural stem cells that gradually exit from the cell cycle, migrate, and finally become longest-living “postmitotic” neurons at their destinations [2]. The DNA repair mechanism relying on homologous genetic recombination, which is operated during the S/G2 phase of the cell cycle, might be absent in the postmitotic cells, such as neurons [3]. At the same time, taking into consideration that the brain is thought to metabolize as much as a fifth of consumed oxygen, base lesions in the DNA generated by the attack from reactive oxygen species (ROS) over time are particularly serious for long-living neurons. Those are generally repaired by the base excision repair (BER) pathway [3]. ROS may also lead to form DNA single-strand breaks (SSBs) and double-strand breaks (DSBs), but SSBs might be crucial for postmitotic neurons [4]. These repair types of machinery are essential in the nervous system as the defect in the DNA repair system results in neurodegenerative disease or neurodevelopmental abnormality [3, 5]. However, the identity of DNA damages accrue and their distribution throughout the genome of postmitotic neurons remained elusive. Two studies independently appeared in the recent issues of Science [6], and Nature [7] now delineate the identity of the lesions and map them in the genome of postmitotic neurons.
HealthNature.com

TANC1 methylation as a novel biomarker for the diagnosis of patients with anti-tuberculosis drug-induced liver injury

We aimed to elucidate the differences in genomic methylation patterns between ADLI and non-ADLI patients to identify DNA methylation-based biomarkers. Genome-wide DNA methylation patterns were obtained using Infinium MethylationEPIC (EPIC) BeadChip array to analyze 14 peripheral blood samples (7 ADLI cases, 7 non-ADLI controls). Changes in the mRNA and DNA methylation in the target genes of another 120 peripheral blood samples (60 ADLI cases, 60 non-ADLI controls) were analyzed by real-time polymerase chain reaction and pyrosequencing, respectively. A total of 308 hypermethylated CpG sites and 498 hypomethylated CpG sites were identified. Significantly, hypermethylated CpG sites cg06961147 and cg24666046 in TANC1 associated with ADLI was identified by genome-wide DNA methylation profiling. The mRNA expression of TANC1 was lower in the cases compared to the controls. Pyrosequencing validated these two differentially methylated loci, which was consistent with the results from the EPIC BeadChip array. Receiver operating characteristic analysis indicated that the area under the curve of TANC1 (cg06961147, cg24666046, and their combinations) was 0.812, 0.842, and 0.857, respectively. These results indicate that patients with ADLI have different genomic methylation patterns than patients without ADLI. The hypermethylated differentially methylated site cg06961147 combined with cg24666046 in TANC1 provides evidence for the diagnosis of ADLI.
ScienceNature.com

Predicting hosts based on early SARS-CoV-2 samples and analyzing the 2020 pandemic

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has raised concerns in the identification of the hosts of the virus since the early stages of the outbreak. To address this problem, we proposed a deep learning method, DeepHoF, based on extracting viral genomic features automatically, to predict the host likelihood scores on five host types, including plant, germ, invertebrate, non-human vertebrate and human, for novel viruses. DeepHoF made up for the lack of an accurate tool, reaching a satisfactory AUC of 0.975 in the five-classification, and could make a reliable prediction for the novel viruses without close neighbors in phylogeny. Additionally, to fill the gap in the efficient inference of host species for SARS-CoV-2 using existing tools, we conducted a deep analysis on the host likelihood profile calculated by DeepHoF. Using the isolates sequenced in the earliest stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, we inferred that minks, bats, dogs and cats were potential hosts of SARS-CoV-2, while minks might be one of the most noteworthy hosts. Several genes of SARS-CoV-2 demonstrated their significance in determining the host range. Furthermore, a large-scale genome analysis, based on DeepHoF’s computation for the later pandemic in 2020, disclosed the uniformity of host range among SARS-CoV-2 samples and the strong association of SARS-CoV-2 between humans and minks.
ScienceNature.com

Functional characterization of T2D-associated SNP effects on baseline and ER stress-responsive β cell transcriptional activation

Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have linked single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) at >250 loci in the human genome to type 2 diabetes (T2D) risk. For each locus, identifying the functional variant(s) among multiple SNPs in high linkage disequilibrium is critical to understand molecular mechanisms underlying T2D genetic risk. Using massively parallel reporter assays (MPRA), we test the cis-regulatory effects of SNPs associated with T2D and altered in vivo islet chromatin accessibility in MIN6 β cells under steady state and pathophysiologic endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress conditions. We identify 1,982/6,621 (29.9%) SNP-containing elements that activate transcription in MIN6 and 879 SNP alleles that modulate MPRA activity. Multiple T2D-associated SNPs alter the activity of short interspersed nuclear element (SINE)-containing elements that are strongly induced by ER stress. We identify 220 functional variants at 104 T2D association signals, narrowing 54 signals to a single candidate SNP. Together, this study identifies elements driving β cell steady state and ER stress-responsive transcriptional activation, nominates causal T2D SNPs, and uncovers potential roles for repetitive elements in β cell transcriptional stress response and T2D genetics.
EnvironmentNature.com

Evaluating the influence of land use and land cover change on fine particulate matter

Fine particulate matter (i.e. particles with diameters smaller than 2.5 microns, PM2.5) has become a critical environmental issue in China. Land use and land cover (LULC) is recognized as one of the most important influence factors, however very fewer investigations have focused on the impact of LULC on PM2.5. The influences of different LULC types and different land use and land cover change (LULCC) types on PM2.5 are discussed. A geographically weighted regression model is used for the general analysis, and a spatial analysis method based on the geographic information system is used for a detailed analysis. The results show that LULCC has a stable influence on PM2.5 concentration. For different LULC types, construction lands have the highest PM2.5 concentration and woodlands have the lowest. The order of PM2.5 concentration for the different LULC types is: construction lands > unused lands > water > farmlands >grasslands > woodlands. For different LULCC types, when high-grade land types are converted to low-grade types, the PM2.5 concentration decreases; otherwise, the PM2.5 concentration increases. The result of this study can provide a decision basis for regional environmental protection and regional ecological security agencies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy