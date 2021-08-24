Sporticast: Topps’ Next Steps, Joe Tsai’s Empire, Giannis’ Brewers Buy

On the latest episode of Sporticast , host Scott Soshnick is joined by Sportico managing editor Matt Bok to discuss the week’s news, including a recap of Major League Baseball’s breakup with Topps after a 70-year relationship. MLB plans to start anew with Fanatics in a venture that seeks to leverage the apparel maker’s growing footprint as it expands into memorabilia and sports betting. Topps , for its part, has since scrapped plans to go public via SPAC and is considering its next steps .

The hosts also take a look at the sports business empire of Joe Tsai’s BSE Global , owner of the Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center and several other sports properties. Tsai’s keys to success: majority control, with an emphasis on licensing rights.

And while Tsai speaks of the importance of majority control, sometimes a minority stake will do just fine. Giannis Antetokounmpo capped his remarkable year by buying a stake in the Milwaukee Brewers, becoming one of a handful of players with ownership in other professional franchises. Hear it all below, along with a detour about what happened in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium this weekend when the WWE took a crack at our “cashless future.”

