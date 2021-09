French health watchdog backs COVID vaccine booster shot for elderly and vulnerable

Members of medical staff work at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in La Baule, France, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - France's Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) health watchdog said on Tuesday it recommended a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for those aged 65 and over and for those with existing medical conditions that could put at them serious harm from COVID.

These COVID vaccine booster shots should be rolled out from the end of October onwards, it added.

