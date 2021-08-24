Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

French health watchdog backs COVID vaccine booster shot for elderly and vulnerable

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WTTe8_0bb5d8IT00
Members of medical staff work at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in La Baule, France, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - France's Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) health watchdog said on Tuesday it recommended a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for those aged 65 and over and for those with existing medical conditions that could put at them serious harm from COVID.

These COVID vaccine booster shots should be rolled out from the end of October onwards, it added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Reuters

Reuters

174K+
Followers
201K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster#France#French#Covid#Haute Autorite De Sante
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthCNBC

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

New Zealand reported its first recorded death linked to U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday, after a woman suffered a rare side-effect leading to inflammation of the heart muscle. The vaccine monitoring panel attributed the death to myocarditis, a rare, but known side-effect of the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

AstraZeneca requires U.S. employees to get COVID-19 vaccines

Aug 30 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) on Monday joined a growing list of companies in requiring U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to its offices. The company said the mandate will also apply to the employees of Alexion, the U.S. drugmaker that AstraZeneca acquired...
Public HealthKEVN

SD COVID numbers continue to rise; Department of Health approves booster shot for immunocompromised individuals and urges vaccinations for all

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The latest numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health have shown a steady rise in active cases of COVID in the state. As a result of the rising case numbers the Department has announced that a third shot of both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are available for immunocompromised individuals following approval by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization amendment.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Moderna recommends third Covid booster shot as delta variant spreads

Moderna has become the latest Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer to recommend a third booster shot as the delta variant continues to spread across the country. Assistant Professor of emergency medicine at Saint Joseph’s Hospital, Dr. Anand Swaminathan, joins News NOW to discuss calls for a third booster shot and whether Americans will need a booster for every emerging Covid-19 variant. Aug. 6, 2021.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Booster jabs on hold: Plans for mass vaccinations are up in the air as officials dither over details... but the vulnerable WILL get top-up Covid shot

A mass booster jab campaign for the over-50s is now unlikely to begin next month, it emerged yesterday. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said vulnerable adults with suppressed immune systems will still receive third doses. But officials are dithering over a broader booster programme for all over-50s. Earlier in the summer,...
Worldheraldcourier.com

Israel's COVID booster shots 'are working'

A third dose of Pfizer 's COVID-19 vaccine has significantly improved protection from infection and serious illness among people aged 60 and older in Israel, compared with those who received two shots, findings published by the Health Ministry showed on Sunday. Lauren Anthony reports.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Greek scientists advise COVID-19 booster shots for vulnerable

ATHENS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Greece's top medical advisers said on Monday vulnerable groups with underlying diseases should get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, in a bid to curb a rise in Delta variant infections. The booster shot with mRNA vaccines, if approved by the government, will be available in the...
U.S. Politicscbslocal.com

Biden Administration Issues Vaccine Mandate For Nursing Home Staffs; Health Officials Recommend COVID Booster Shots

Nearly 20 months into the pandemic, about 620,000 Americans have died. Now, the Biden administration will require nursing home staff be vaccinated as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding, and U.S. health officials are recommending COVID-19 booster shots for adults 19 or older; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Worlditresearchbrief.com

Israel claims COVID-19 booster shots helps in reducing infection risks

The Health Ministry of Israel has claimed in its latest report that a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine can significantly lower infection rates among the masses. The data also revealed that the third shot of the Pfizer vaccine is quite efficient in reducing infection rates, especially in people above 60 years who are considered highly vulnerable to the virus.
WorldNew York Post

Israel finds Pfizer’s COVID vaccine booster improves protection for elderly

A booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine significantly improved protection from infection for older adults in Israel, a new study showed. The third shot offered people ages 60 and older four times as much protection after 10 days than those who only received two doses, according to findings from the country’s Health Ministry on Sunday.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India reports 30,941 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - India reported 30,941 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Clarence Fernandez. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Britain records 32,181 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday recorded 32,181 new cases COVID-19, up from 26,476 the previous day following a long holiday weekend, official government figures showed. Britain reported 50 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, compared to the 48 recorded on Monday. Our Standards: The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy