BENGALURU, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indian pharmaceutical firm Gennova Biopharmaceuticals' mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine was found to be safe and effective in an early-stage study, the country's drug regulator said here on Tuesday.

Health authorities have allowed the company to conduct further studies to test the vaccine’s efficacy. (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)