GOverlay just got an awesome update to make editing MangoHud even easier

GamingOnLinux
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOverlay, the open source app for managing various Linux gaming overlays just got a fantastic upgrade, with it now having a live OpenGL preview for MangoHud. MangoHud is awesome but configuring it by hand is a bit of a nuisance, diving into text files and remembering all the different options. GOverlay gives you simple checkboxes and dropdowns to adjust your overlay and now you only need to tap a button to update a real-time preview. Nothing external needed now and it makes everything even simpler - exactly what we love to see.

