3 babies born on Afghanistan evacuation flights: US general

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 10 days ago

An Army general said Monday that three women have given birth aboard evacuation flights out of Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover last week. “My last data point was three,” four-star Gen. Stephen Lyons said at a Pentagon press briefing. Lyons, a central figure in the airlift as commander of US...

talesbuzz.com

