Monroe County leans on eviction diversion, with moratorium being 'a changing, moving target'
In July, President Joe Biden's administration announced it would allow the pandemic eviction moratorium, which halted evictions of qualified tenants for non-payment, to expire at the end of that month. Monroe County Circuit Judge Catherine Stafford said the court was told to expect this; even more, they were instructed by the U.S. Department of Justice and National Center for State Courts to create their own local program to assist eviction proceedings.www.heraldtimesonline.com
