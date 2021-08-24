Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Glenn Paul Beane, 84, husband of Toyoko Ito Beane, died on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Springdale Healthcare Center in Camden. Born on Nov. 29, 1936, in Metropolis, Illinois, he was a son of the late Elza and Helen Baker Bean. Mr. Beane retired from the U.S. Air Force after more than 26 years of service and was a Vietnam War veteran. Following his retirement, he worked as a long-haul truck driver. Mr. Beane was a member of Soka Gakki International-USA.