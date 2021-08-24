Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sumter, SC

GLENN PAUL BEANE

Item
 9 days ago

Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Glenn Paul Beane, 84, husband of Toyoko Ito Beane, died on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Springdale Healthcare Center in Camden. Born on Nov. 29, 1936, in Metropolis, Illinois, he was a son of the late Elza and Helen Baker Bean. Mr. Beane retired from the U.S. Air Force after more than 26 years of service and was a Vietnam War veteran. Following his retirement, he worked as a long-haul truck driver. Mr. Beane was a member of Soka Gakki International-USA.

www.theitem.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sumter, SC
Obituaries
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Nevada State
City
Sumter, SC
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Air Force#Ft#American#Veterans#Va Regional Office#Sc 29209
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy