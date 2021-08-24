Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

G-7 grapples with Afghanistan, an afterthought not long ago

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WGN TV
WGN TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Two months ago, the leaders of the world’s seven major industrialized democracies met at the height of summer on England’s southwest coast. It was a happy occasion: the first in-person summit of the Group of Seven nations in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and the welcomed appearance of President Joe Biden and his “America is back” message on matters ranging from comity to COVID-19 to climate change.

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Heiko Maas
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Ukraine#Nato#Ap#British#English#Non Nato#French#Afghans#Russian#The White House#Americans#The Trans Atlantic#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
WorldWashington Post

Facts are finally starting to penetrate bad Afghanistan punditry

Media coverage of the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan has been characterized by hyperbolic commentary and conjecture — driven in part by former officials for the quagmire who were quick to weigh in on the matter in interviews. One day, some in the pack would holler for the administration to extend the withdrawal day beyond Aug. 31; the next day, others would demand the United States leave before any more service members died.
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump raises prospect of 'unequivocal military force' in Afghanistan

By any fair measure, there are very few policy areas Donald Trump has ever taken seriously. The former president's positions on key issues have repeatedly shifted with the winds, based largely on whatever he last saw on television or what he believed the people in front of him wanted to hear.
POTUSNew York Post

Afghan interpreter who saved Biden in Afghanistan is now stranded there

An Afghan interpreter who helped in the 2008 rescue of then-Sen. Joe Biden and two other senators from a valley in Afghanistan was among the thousands left behind as the commander-in-chief pulled US troops out of the embattled nation, leaving it in the hands of the Taliban. Mohammed, whose last...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

US military admits several hundred Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan are stranded after country’s exit

The Pentagon has admitted perhaps as many as 250 Americans who wanted to leave Kabul are stranded there, as the US flew its final evacuation from Afghanistan and ended its 20-year military presence.As a top US general, and pointedly not President Joe Biden, announced the final US evacuation flight had left the south Asian country, he also said that not every American who had expressed a wish to leave had made it out before the 31 August deadline.“There’s a lot of heartbreak associated with this departure. We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out,” said...
Foreign PolicyWashington Examiner

China and the Taliban buddy up

President Joe Biden’s shameful handling of the withdrawal of U.S. forces in Afghanistan has already resulted in terrible death, destruction, and chaos. Biden insists that Afghanistan will not return to the days when it was a haven for international terrorism. The Taliban claim the same. Regardless, we know that the Emirate has at least one new friend.
U.S. PoliticsCNBC

Leon Panetta: It's a mistake for the U.S. to count on the Taliban in Afghanistan

The Taliban, who were ousted from power by the U.S. in 2001, now control nearly all of Afghanistan. “I think the Taliban is not to be trusted. The reality is that the Taliban has provided safe haven for terrorists in the past, and they will continue to provide a safe haven for terrorists,” said Panetta, who served as defense secretary from July 2011 to February 2013 under former President Barack Obama.
MilitaryNew York Post

The allies America has abandoned now face Taliban terror

President Joe Biden has admitted, without a word of apology, that the United States has broken its word and left behind tens of thousands of Afghans who worked and fought alongside us. The allies America abandoned face utter horror, as Biden’s botched withdrawal has put the ruthless Taliban in possession...
Aerospace & DefenseTime

Last U.S. Troops Leave Afghanistan After 20 Years of War

(WASHINGTON) — The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.
Middle EastMilitaryTimes

What is ISIS doing in Afghanistan?

A suicide bomber rocked Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26, leaving at least 13 American troops and more than 170 civilians dead, as allied evacuation efforts continued in Kabul, Afghanistan. The attack was claimed by Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan Province, known as ISIS-K or...
MilitaryDenver Post

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

WASHINGTON — The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.
Militaryarcamax.com

Biden says Afghanistan war 'should have ended long ago' as he defends withdrawal

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday defended his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, describing the frantic evacuation as an “extraordinary success” even though dozens of Americans and thousands of Afghan allies were left behind. Biden’s remarks were passionate and defiant, reflecting his determination that ending America’s longest...
Congress & CourtsNPR

Pelosi Condemns 2 Lawmakers For Taking A 'Secret' Trip To Afghanistan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., criticized two military veteran congressmen for making a "secret" trip to Kabul, the Afghan capital forcefully overtaken by the Taliban last week, characterizing the choice to enter the region as "deadly serious." In a press conference Wednesday morning, Pelosi railed against Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Mass.,...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Trudeau says Canada to keep military in Afghanistan

Ottawa [Canada], August 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday that Canada is to keep its military personnel in Afghanistan despite US President Joe Biden's commitment for the August 31 American military deadline in the country. "Our commitment to Afghanistan doesn't end when this current phase, this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy