Showers & t-Storms today, more rain chances in the extended

By Kaitlyn Moffett
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn approaching system will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms moving west to east across the Northland through this morning into the afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible today mostly south of the twin ports with hail and gusty winds. Much of the Northland will see scattered activity into the evening hours with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be gusty out of the east at 10-15 mph keeping those lakeside cooler. As the winds make a shift today wildfire smoke will make for hazy skies and even the smell of smoke in the air for many.

