Showers & t-Storms today, more rain chances in the extended

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Showers and thunderstorms will push east across the area throughout the day on Thursday. This could lead to a rather damp day for a large part of Central and eventually Eastern Nebraska. Later in the day, it is possible that new thunderstorms could fire up as a cold front moves in from the northwest and will push southeastward through the area. This is when there will be a better chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. Some of the strongest storms could produce large hail, damaging wind gusts, and perhaps a couple of isolated tornadoes. Everything will continue eastward, clearing out from west to east through the night. By Friday morning, only a few lingering showers should be left in the east. Expect some good rainfall amounts for a large part of the area. 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rain will be pretty common for a large part of the area. There will be some higher amounts under heavier thunderstorms, but predicting exact amounts with thunderstorms can be difficult until the thunderstorms actually develop. There’s certainly a chance that we could see some areas pick up several inches of rain. Localized flooding will be possible. Currently Eastern Nebraska seems to have the higher threat because of the already saturated ground from heavy rain earlier this week. Because of the clouds and rain, high temperatures will be on the cooler side. Highs will mostly be in the mid to upper 70s. There will be some low to mid 80s in the southeast and the southwest where there may be more sunshine. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 50s to the upper 60s from northwest to southeast.