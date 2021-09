No two Minecraft worlds look alike, but they're all made up of the same elements--Minecraft's many varied biomes. Each biome has something that makes it special, whether it's the mysterious spires of Eroded Badlands or the sunflowers that appear only in Sunflower Plains and nowhere else. Knowing what to expect from them will only increase your chances of survival. Did you know that the zombies that appear in the desert are called Husks and don't burn up in sunlight? Or that swamps are the only place to find blue orchids?