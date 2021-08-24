Cancel
Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim Dated For 2 Months Before Going Public: We're 'Private And Secretive'

By Catherine Armecin
International Business Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChrishell Stause has revealed that she and real estate broker Jason Oppenheim started dating months before they announced their relationship. On Monday, the "Selling Sunset" star, 40, spoke with E! News' "Daily Pop," where she shared fresh details about her love life. Stause confirmed that she and the 44-year-old Oppenheim Group founder had already been dating for two months before they made their relationship Instagram official on July 28.

