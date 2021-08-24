Re: Licensing issues ESXi 7

Since my last update, the vRA team has shifted to monthly releases for both our SaaS and on premises versions of vRA. This blog post is a roll-up of the 8.4.1, 8.4.2, and 8.5 releases. Click the link for each version to take a look at the release notes. vRA 8.5 released today and includes many great new features, including extensive updates for Microsoft Azure, support for NSX-T Federation, updates to the vRA plugin for vRO, improvements to our SaltStack and vRA integration, and quite a bit more. I will walk you through a high level technical overview of the new features. Many of the updates include companion blogs with further details.