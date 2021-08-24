Cancel
‘Apex Legends’ data miners believe a tropical map is on the way

By Jack Grimshaw
NME
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApex Legends data miners have uncovered details of a tropical map that could be coming next season. Apex Legends has had a new map added every four seasons. Season 0 launched with Kings Canyon, with World’s Edge arriving in season 3. The most recent addition was Olympus which was included in the season 7 update. Now dataminers believe that a new Tropical map will be coming in season 11.

