Environment

Hot and Humid Weather Remains

By Alan Crone
News On 6
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're anticipating no major changes in the next few days with a broad, midlevel ridge of high pressure centered across most of north TX and Oklahoma. Compression and sinking air will bring the heat with afternoon highs near or slightly above 100 for the metro regions, with upper 90s likely in the surrounding areas. Heat index values will continue to reach over 105 to 109, but a gradual drying of the atmosphere is underway with a slight westerly component to the southerly breeze. Despite local dews mixing down from the lower 70s to the 60s by the afternoon, heat advisory criteria is likely to be met at least for the next few days, possibly getting a break Friday before falling by the weekend. This pattern also keeps any major system out of the region but could allow for a few isolated storms across extreme southeastern OK and western Arkansas by the end of the week.

