The Kansas City Chiefs cut their roster down to 80 players on Monday, with the most notable release being that of defensive end Taco Charlton. “Taco is going to play in the league,” head coach Andy Reid said during his press availability on Monday. “He’s too good of a player not to. It just didn’t work out in this case — and the way these cuts are set up, it’s a little different than in years past, so you have to make these decisions. That obviously was a tougher decision. I’m hoping he hooks on with somebody or maybe eventually comes back here. But right now, just that he hooks on and continues to make a living at this.”