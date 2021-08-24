Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Xinhua world economic news summary at 0900 GMT, Aug. 24

Las Vegas Herald
 9 days ago

GENEVA -- "Climate change is here, we need to act now," said the chief economist of Swiss Reinsurance Company, warning of a sharp global economic loss. The world's economy, especially poorer countries, will pay the "highest price" if no action is taken on a global level, said Jerome Haegeli, also managing editor of a report published recently, during an interview with Xinhua on Monday. (Climate Change-Economy)

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristalina Georgieva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Economic Recovery#Swiss Reinsurance Company#Japanese#Ihs Markit#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
EconomyNBC Connecticut

European Central Bank to Announce Tapering in December, Analysts Say

The ECB is meeting on Sept. 9, but analysts think the central bank will wait a few more months before announcing what it will do about its Covid-related measures. In addition to having new forecasts on the table, Chiara Zangarelli, European economist at Nomura, said the ECB will also want to see what happens with the pandemic in the coming months.
EconomyWired UK

China’s digital yuan is a warning to the world

In April 2020 a grainy screenshot of China’s sovereign digital currency, DCEP (short for Digital Currency/Electronic Payments) or the Digital Chinese Yuan (DCNY), was leaked online. The image showed a wallet for the DCNY provided by the Agricultural Bank of China, with payment functions, QR codes, and the ability to tap phones together to pay offline. While the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had started researching digital currencies as early as 2014, the screenshot was the clearest indication of how far along in the process they were.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

China reopens world's third busiest port after partial virus halt

China reopened a key terminal at the world's third-busiest cargo port on Wednesday, after a shutdown to control the coronavirus caused major backlogs elsewhere and worsened export already extended delays caused by the pandemic. The closure added stress to an already stretched global shipping network, with soaring demand for goods from Western consumers in the pandemic piling pressure on Chinese exporters who face strict domestic virus controls.
BusinessBBC

Didi: China ride-hailing giant halts plan to launch in UK

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi has halted plans to launch in the UK and continental Europe, a source close to the company has told the BBC. The Uber rival had been planning to roll out services in Western Europe, including major British cities. Didi is in consultation with the team working...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China says foreign trade may face more complicated situation next year

BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China's foreign trade may face a more complicated situation next year given base effects and receding positive factors associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic, Wang Wentao, the country's Commerce Minister said on Monday. Foreign trade already faces a complex situation in the second half this...
Medical & BiotechBirmingham Star

Chinese firm to set up COVID-19 vaccine plant in Sri Lanka: report

NEW DELHI, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech would soon set up a COVID-19 vaccine plant in Sri Lanka, India's English daily Hindustan Times has reported. "It will be set up in the dedicated pharmaceutical manufacturing zone in Hambantota," the main town in Hambantota District, Southern Province,...
WorldArkansas Online

Swiss doubt biologist's quotes in Chinese media

GENEVA -- Several Chinese newspaper websites have removed comments about the coronavirus pandemic that were "wrongly presented" as coming from a Swiss biologist who does not appear to exist, Switzerland's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday. The press and social media comments attributed to a biologist identified as Wilson Edwards took aim...
EconomyInternational Business Times

China's Anti-sanctions Law A New Headache For Banks In Hong Kong

China's plan to expand its anti-sanctions law into Hong Kong is a fresh compliance headache for international banks already caught up in deteriorating relations between Beijing and major western powers, analysts and insiders say. As a finance hub with an internationally respected legal system, Hong Kong has long marketed itself...
PoliticsLas Vegas Herald

PM candidate proposes Japan offer tens of trillion yen stimulus

Fumio Kishida, a potential candidate for prime minister in Japan's forthcoming election, said the country must launch a new economic stimulus package worth "several tens of trillion yen" as soon as possible. On Thursday, former foreign minister Kishida confirmed he will challenge Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is struggling in...
Retailpoundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Drops with Lower German Unemployment

The GBP EUR exchange rate was flat on Wednesday after some mid-level data for the British and European economies. Manufacturing PMI figures were lower in the UK for August but ahead of analysts’ expectations. German manufacturing showed a larger drop, while retail sales were also poor in the country with a -0.3% reading despite hopes of a positive 3.7%.
Economyactionforex.com

Japan PMI manufacturing finalized at 52.7 in Aug, sustained expansion

Japan PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 52.7 in August, just slightly down from July’s 53.0. Markit said output and new orders increased and slower rates. Export orders declined for the first time in seven months. Lead times lengthened to greatest extent in a decade amid ongoing disruption. Usamah Bhatti, Economist...
EconomyValueWalk

China’s Crackdown On Tech Is Germany-Inspired, Economists Say

According to some experts, China’s crackdown on tech companies is inspired by Germany-style regulation. The Asian giant has veered towards anti-trust rules, an emphasis on manufacturing over services, and an approach to education that resemble those of its European counterpart. This Fund Doubled Its AUM In A Year. The Liberty...
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

Caixin: Chinese manufacturing contracts for the first time since April 2020

Beijing, Sep 1 (EFE) .- China’s manufacturing sector contracted during the month of August, the first time it has decreased since April 2020, according to the purchasing manager index (PMI) published today by the economic news portal Caixin and prepared by the British consultancy IHS Markit. In August, this indicator...
IndiaBirmingham Star

China needs to deal with Taiwan as independent country

Taipei [Taiwan], August 11 (ANI): China has been asserting total control over Hong Kong and the next item on its geopolitical agenda is Taiwan, but Beijing needs to understand that Taiwan for all intents and purposes is an independent country. Ramesh Thakur, writing in The Japan Times said that Taiwan...
Businessactionforex.com

France PMI manufacturing finalized at 57.5 in Aug, remains strong

France PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 57.5 in August, down slightly from July’s 58.0. Markit said growth momentum eased as supply chain issues persisted. New orders rose at softest rate since January. Business confidence slides amid concerns about cost inflation. Joe Hayes, Senior Economist at IHS Markit, said:. “Economic conditions...

Comments / 0

Community Policy