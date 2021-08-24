Cancel
Accidents

Cyclist, 74, killed in collision with lorry on A85

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have appealed for witnesses after a 74-year-old cyclist was killed in a collision with a lorry on the A85 near Crianlarich. The incident happened at about 17:45 on Monday. Officers said the man was cycling west when he collided with a Scania R450 lorry. Emergency services attended, but the...

www.bbc.com

#Lorry#Cyclist#Police#Accident#A85#Scania
Accidents
Public Safety
Health Services
The Independent

Three dead after ‘serious’ collision on M25 motorway involving lorry, minibus and car

Three people have died and two drivers have been arrested after a serious collision involving a lorry, a minibus and a car on the M25 in Essex. A fourth person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash, which occurred near Waltham Abbey at around 6.15pm on Monday.Essex Police said in a statement the collision occurred between junctions 27 and 26 of the anti-clockwise carriageway, with two drivers arrested on suspicion of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.Police described it as a “serious collision” and urged motorists to seek alternative routes if they intended to travel...
Gorham, MEBangor Daily News

Cyclist killed in Gorham crash has been identified

The bicyclist killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Gorham has been identified. Stephen Palmer, 72, of Gorham was cycling on Sebago Lake Road about 3:38 p.m. when he was in a crash with a 2018 Toyota RAV4 driven by 21-year-old Alex Ishimwe of Portland, according to the Gorham police Sgt. Benjamin Moreland.
UPI News

Bangladesh boat collision kills at least 22

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A passenger boat collided with two cargo ships in a Bangladesh canal, causing nearly two dozen people to die, local officials said. The collisions took place Friday night in Laiska Canal in the Brahmanbaria district, India Today reported. Local police Superintendent Md Anisur Rahman told Anadolu...
Louisa County, VAWRIC TV

2 people killed during collision on I-64 in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two adults were killed after the SUV they were traveling in collided with a dump truck on I-64 in Louisa County. “The preliminary investigation reveals a Honda SUV was heading east when it struck the rear of a 1990 GMC Dump truck,” Virginia State Police said. They said the crash happened at 10:57 p.m. Tuesday.
WJON

CORRECTION: Randall Man Killed in Two Vehicle Collision

RANDALL -- A man was killed when two pickups collided in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 115 in Randall. An F350 pickup with a camper topper driven by 67-year-old Lorri Nieradzik of Black...
Orangeburg, SCabccolumbia.com

Vehicle collision kills one on U.S. 301 in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a collision on Sunday. Authorities say it happened on U.S. 301 at SC Highway 6 around 4:20 a.m. According to investigators, the driver of a 2006 Ford F-150 travelled across SC-6 and hit an embankment.
Tulsa World

Man killed in collision on U.S. in Okmulgee

Okmulgee police say a man was killed when he failed to yield from a stop sign and pulled out onto U.S. 75 in front of an inexperienced driver late Tuesday morning. Preliminary reports indicate that the man was driving a crossover-type SUV east on 36th Street in south Okmulgee when he failed to yield from a stop sign. He reportedly pulled out in front of a pickup, which struck his vehicle in the driver's door.
One Killed In Crash On I-70

SEVIER COUNTY – A woman was killed on Interstate 70 near Salina Saturday when she “turned sharply” and went off the road, causing her vehicle to roll multiple times, according to Utah Highway Patrol. Officials say she was wearing a seat belt but died on the scene due to her...
Pharr, TXkurv.com

Rear-End Collision In Pharr Kills One

One person was killed and another arrested after an early-morning crash in Pharr. Pharr police say the driver of a Hyundai plowed into the back of a GMC SUV near the 900 block of East Nolana Loop at around 2 a.m. The force of the rear-end collision critically injured a passenger in the Hyundai and the individual was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police arrested the driver. The charges haven’t been disclosed.
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 killed in south Tacoma collision

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after two people were killed in a collision Thursday night in Tacoma. The crash involving multiple vehicles closed down the northbound I-5 offramp to South Hosmer Street, as well as South Hosmer between South 87th and South 84th streets. Police did not say what...
Tacoma, WATacoma News Tribune

Motorcyclist killed in Tacoma traffic collision over weekend

A 40-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with a sedan on South 56th Street, police said. Officers were called to a report of a traffic collision around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, said Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.
CBS LA

Scooter Rider Killed In Los Alamitos Collision

LOS ALAMITOS (CBSLA) – A person riding on a motorized scooter was killed Wednesday in a collision in Los Alamitos. Los Alamitos Police Department officers responded at 2:20 p.m. to the intersection of Claremore Lane and Cerritos Avenue where they found the driver of the vehicle, other occupants of the vehicle, and the scooter rider, according to the Los Alamitos Police Department. The driver of the scooter was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The occupants of the vehicle and the driver were not injured and remained at the scene. There was no description of the vehicle. The cause of the collision is under investigation, police said. Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to call the Los Alamitos Police Department watch commander at 562-431-2255, extension 426.
Driver fought to save live of cyclist after A19 collision, inquest hears

An inquest into the death of Paul James Avon Oxberry was opened earlier this year and adjourned. The resumed hearing at Sunderland Coroner’s Court heard the motorist used CPR in an effort to save the 26-year-old after the accident on Hylton Bridge in the early hours of May 13, but unemployed Mr Oxberry, of Gleneagles Road, Grindon, died from multiple severe injuries.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with tractor-trailer in Diamond Bar

A man died after his motorcycle hit a tractor-trailer in Diamond Bar early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist, a 51-year-old man from Bullhead City, Arizona, whose name has not yet been released, was driving a Harley-Davidson on State Route 57 when he attempted to pass the truck shortly after 2 a.m., according to CHP.
Driver killed in Central Bakersfield collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed in a collision Wednesday night in Central Bakersfield, police said. The crash was reported at the intersection of Oak Street and Chester Lane at around 8:20 p.m. A Bakersfield Police Department spokesperson said the driver of a black SUV collided into a...
Cyclist Killed in Glenview Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Say

Police in suburban Glenview are investigating after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday morning. According to authorities, officers were called to the scene near Sanders Road and South Parkway Drive at approximately 3:10 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers did not see a vehicle, but...
2 killed in Gaines County wrong-way collision

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are dead after a crash Wednesday morning in Gaines County on U.S. 62, just six miles west of Seminole. Wilma Delk, 51, of Andrews, was driving on the wrong side of U.S. Highway 82 and collided head-on with a Jeep, DPS reports. Both...

