Cyclist, 74, killed in collision with lorry on A85

LOS ALAMITOS (CBSLA) – A person riding on a motorized scooter was killed Wednesday in a collision in Los Alamitos. Los Alamitos Police Department officers responded at 2:20 p.m. to the intersection of Claremore Lane and Cerritos Avenue where they found the driver of the vehicle, other occupants of the vehicle, and the scooter rider, according to the Los Alamitos Police Department. The driver of the scooter was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The occupants of the vehicle and the driver were not injured and remained at the scene. There was no description of the vehicle. The cause of the collision is under investigation, police said. Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to call the Los Alamitos Police Department watch commander at 562-431-2255, extension 426.