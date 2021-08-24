Cancel
Manhunt continues into the night for Anchor Point man in shooting of Alaska State Trooper

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe search continued into the night for an Anchor Point man in connection with the shooting of an Alaska State Trooper Monday afternoon. Troopers seek 60-year-old Bret Herrick in connection with the shooting that happened behind the Warehouse Store around 1 p.m. The injured trooper was taken to South Peninsula Hospital and later medevaced to Anchorage in fair condition. Troopers say Herrick is armed and dangerous and anyone with information on his whereabouts should not approach him, and call 911 immediately.

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Hillicon Valley — Apple amps up App Store changes

Today is Thursday. Welcome to Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Apple announced another key change to its App Store, allowing developers of apps for media content to share links to their website offering...

