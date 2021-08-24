Manhunt continues into the night for Anchor Point man in shooting of Alaska State Trooper

The search continued into the night for an Anchor Point man in connection with the shooting of an Alaska State Trooper Monday afternoon. Troopers seek 60-year-old Bret Herrick in connection with the shooting that happened behind the Warehouse Store around 1 p.m. The injured trooper was taken to South Peninsula Hospital and later medevaced to Anchorage in fair condition. Troopers say Herrick is armed and dangerous and anyone with information on his whereabouts should not approach him, and call 911 immediately.