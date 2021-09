Broadcast networks scored a win against Locast. A judge from the Southern District of New York granted a motion by ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC to throw out Locast’s claim that its streaming service is legally exempt from copyright infringement liability because it collects donations, not fees. In fact, Locast, which characterizes its $5/month charge for service as a recurring gift to a charitable cause, is using the money to bankroll expansion, taking in “far more money from user charges than was necessary,” said the judge. In their lawsuit, the networks claim Locast is violating their copyright by stealing their local TV streams.