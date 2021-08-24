Pella School District Resuming Work on Leadership Skills

Student learning wasn’t the only disruption related to the COVID-19 pandemic and schools. Director of K-12 Instruction Lowell Ernst says enhancing teacher leadership and skills was slowed as staff and administration were focused on keeping kids in the building in 2020-21. Ernst says they are back to more normal staff development, and the key focus this year is Leader in Me, and sharing that back to students. Hear more from Ernst about student and teacher development on today’s In Depth with Dr. Bob Leonard.