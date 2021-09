Back In Black was so important to me because it was one of those records that defined a moment in my life when music had the most influence over me. I just remember being 16 or 17 years old and getting that record. It just fit every aspect of my lifestyle at the time. I would fuck to it, party to it and skateboard to it. I remember I was so into that record, I used to keep it on me at all times just to turn people on to it.