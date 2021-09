Staying the night? Find a place to stay near London's 100 Club for this James Taylor Quartet show. Book Your Stay Today!. The 100 Club is a live music venue based on Oxford Street in London. Opening way back in 1942, it's survived WWII and the evolution of live music to continue to serve the English capital to this day. Over the years its hosted some of the biggest bands and performers in the world - including The Rolling Stones, Black Flag, Sex Pistols, The Clash, The Stranglers, & more!