Elbow have announced their ninth studio album. The follow-up to 2019's 'Giants Of All Sizes' is called 'Flying Dream 1' and will arrive on November 19 via Polydor. The band were inspired to create a new LP after recording the Elbowrooms sessions for YouTube during the first COVID-19 lockdown of 2020. Written remotely in their home studios in Manchester and London during the pandemic, the band recorded the full-length at an empty Brighton Theatre Royal, with producer Craig Potter behind the control desk.