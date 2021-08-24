Cancel
Greenville County, SC

GCSO: Investigation underway after man shot inside Greenville Co. home

By Anisa Snipes
FOX Carolina
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating an early morning shooting after one person was shot Tuesday. At 3:15 a.m., deputies went to a home along 14 West 8th Street in reference to a shooting, according to the sheriff's office. Upon arrival, they learned a man was shot inside the home but left the scene in a car. He was later found with a gunshot wound near Old Easley Highway and Carver Street.

