Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Will Slow-and-Steady Europe Win the Economic Recovery Race?

By Marcus Ashworth
Washington Post
 9 days ago

So far this year, the pandemic recovery limelight has been hogged by the U.S., and to some degree even the U.K. But move over you two English-speaking economies! It might be time for the European tortoise to catch up with the hares. Purchasing managers surveys are probably the best real-time...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Economic Recovery#Economic Stimulus#German#American#British#The European Union#Fed#Qe#The Federal Reserve#European Central Bank#Ecb#Asset Purchase Program#Pepp#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#The Eu Commission#Asian#Bloomberg Lp#Bloomberg Opinion#Haitong Securities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
China
Related
Chinaomahanews.net

China's high-quality development push fuels steady global recovery

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- People's way of living has been turning increasingly digital, and the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating this transformation across the globe. Businesses and industry leaders worldwide will gather in Beijing on Thursday to attend the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS). Digital...
Economykezi.com

The Delta variant threatens to slow the jobs recovery

The US jobs recovery is about to get a reality check. It was a strong summer, with nearly 2.5 million jobs added back between May and July even as the Delta variant started to increase Covid-19 infections — but economists are now growing cautious that August may not have been as strong.
EconomyCNBC

European Central Bank to announce tapering in December, analysts say

The ECB is meeting on Sept. 9, but analysts think the central bank will wait a few more months before announcing what it will do about its Covid-related measures. In addition to having new forecasts on the table, Chiara Zangarelli, European economist at Nomura, said the ECB will also want to see what happens with the pandemic in the coming months.
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Calm; Payrolls and ECB Stimulus in Focus

Investing.com -- European stock markets traded largely unchanged Thursday, with investors displaying caution ahead of Friday’s key U.S. payrolls release while European Central Bank members discussed withdrawing monetary stimulus. At 3:40 AM ET (0840 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.1% higher, the CAC 40 in France rose 0.1%, while the U.K.’s FTSE 100 dropped 0.1%, with mining heavyweight BHP (LON:BHPB) weighing as it went ex-dividend.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European stocks edge higher in cautious trading

(Reuters) - European stocks edged higher on Thursday supported by oil and chemical companies, while doubts over monetary policy outlook and signs of slowing global growth limited gains across the board. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1% by 0713 GMT after Asian shares slid as concerns grew over...
EconomyWashington Post

How Defaults in China Are Reshaping Its Credit Market: QuickTake

After three record years of bond defaults, Chinese policy makers rushed when the pandemic hit to prevent another wave of missed payments. Now they are taking advantage of a strengthening economy and stable financial markets to take a tougher stance with indebted giants such as China Huarong Asset Management Co. and China Evergrande Group -- firms that had been considered “too big to fail.” The result has been a repricing of risk in China’s credit markets that should discourage the kind of debt-fueled expansion that not only threatens the financial system but could also weaken President Xi Jinping’s grip on power.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

What’s a Taper, and Why Is the Fed So Focused on One?

These days, if you hear economists arguing about “the taper,” chances are they’re not talking about pants or haircuts but about central banks. The question is when the U.S. Federal Reserve and its global peers, including the European Central Bank, will start to pull back on the massive bond-buying programs they unleashed in 2020, when economies staggering under the pandemic needed all the stimulus central banks could give. Alongside that is whether it can be done without triggering the kind of “taper tantrum” that roiled markets worldwide in 2013 when the Fed hinted at an end to a similar program that had started during the global financial crisis.
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

Canada Economic Recovery Comes To A Surprise Halt

Canada's economic recovery came to a surprise and screeching halt in the second quarter, casting a pall over snap elections called by Justin Trudeau to set a new post-pandemic course for the nation. The economy, after nine months of strong growth that followed the lifting of initial Covid lockdowns last...
EconomyTelegraph

Bank of England picks hawkish ex-ECB banker as chief economist

The Bank of England has appointed a new chief economist who is a staunch critic of limitless money printing and has railed against overmighty technocrats. Huw Pill, an alumnus of the European Central Bank and Goldman Sachs, risks ruffling feathers at Threadneedle Street after a decade in which the Bank flirted with negative interest rates and pumped billions of pounds into the economy through quantitative easing.
Economywhtc.com

Hard for central banks to extend QE to fund green policies, ex-policymaker says

MUMBAI (Reuters) – The era of monetary dominance is now passing, making it hard for central banks to extend their nearly decade-long “unlimited” easy money provisions to fund green policies, a former senior adviser to Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said. COVID-19 has re-established the “efficacy of fiscal policy,”...
Economyactionforex.com

The Dollar And US Treasury Yields Remain Downwardly Oriented

The Jackson Hole symposium was no game changer. Still, markets yesterday concluded there is no reason to fight Powell’s cautious approach on policy normalization. US data were second tier (pending home sales and Dallas Fed manufacturing activity both printed softer). US yields held Friday’s post-Jackson Hole downward bias, declining between 1.4 bp (2y) and about 3 bp (5 & 10 y). The EMU calendar was more promising with EC confidence and German and Spanish CPI’s. EC confidence eased slightly but remains strong (117.5 from 119). German HCPI rose from 3.1% Y/Y to 3.4%, as expected. Spanish CPI surprised on the upside (3.3% from 2.9%). Even so, the combined EMU data wasn’t able to trigger an autonomous reaction on European markets. Bunds slightly underperformed Treasuries with yields varying from unchanged (2-y) to -1.7 bp (30-y). ECB’s Villeroy apparently supports the idea of reducing the pace of PEPP purchases in Q4 as financing conditions eased during summer. The dollar kept Friday’s losses. EUR/USD closed little changed at 1.1797. Easy monetary conditions, even in a context of doubt on the pace of the recovery, were enough for the S&P (+0.43%) and the Nasdaq (+0.90) to extend their record race.
BusinessValueWalk

Euro Zone Inflation Up 3%, The Highest In A Decade

Euro zone inflation increased 3% in August from the same month last year and is bound to reach its highest reading in 10 years. The European Central Bank (ECB) will meet on September 9 to discuss its asset purchase program. Mohnish Pabrai On Spawner Stocks And Targeted Rates Of Return.
BusinessNBC Connecticut

Euro Zone Inflation Hits 10-Year High Ahead of Key Central Bank Meeting

LONDON — Inflation in the euro zone rose again in August, ahead of a closely-watched European Central Bank meeting in just over a week's time. Consumer prices increased by 3% this month from a year ago, according to preliminary estimates published Tuesday, after rising by 2.2% in July. If the...
Businessfinance-commerce.com

Fed on track to slow economic aid this year

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve will start dialing back its ultra-low-rate policies this year as long as hiring continues to improve, Chair Jerome Powell said Friday, signaling the beginning of the end of the Fed’s extraordinary response to the pandemic recession. The Fed’s move could lead, over time, to somewhat...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Russia Suddenly Slows Gas Flow Into Europe: REPORT

Russia has steadily decreased the supply of natural gas delivered to Europe over the last few weeks without explanation, according to an industry analysis reviewed by CNBC. The decreased natural gas exports occurred shortly after the U.S. and Germany agreed to the completion of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will transport gas from Russia to Europe.
Businessgo955.com

BOJ’s Nakamura warns of uncertainty on Japan’s economic recovery

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan board member Toyoaki Nakamura said on Wednesday that the economy was headed for a recovery driven by robust global demand, but warned that the outlook was highly uncertain due to a recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases. “We need to be vigilant to downside risks,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy