Iowa State

Local Bakers Honored at Iowa State Fair Competitions

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 9 days ago

Local bakers were honored with awards at the annual Iowa State Fair Midwest Living Cookies competition. Brooklyn Sedlock in Indianola claimed a first place prize in the Bar Cookie and Unbaked Cookie categories for the 12 and under division, and a third place finish in the Cookie Other Than Named category. Kim Van Patten of Indianola won first place in both the Health Cookies – Made with a Sugar Substitute and Whole Grain categories, while Meredith Willey of Norwalk took home a first place finish in the Bar Bookies – Brownies, Flavored and Drop Cookies – White Chocolate category. Find a full list of top three finishes by local competitors including residents of Pella and Pleasantville below.

