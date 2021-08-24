Cancel
Cars

Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition Debuts With Visual Upgrades

By Adrian Padeanu
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate is here, and aside from carrying an impossibly long name and hefty price tag, it also gets an assortment of visual tweaks. It's dressed to impress in one of the three hand-finished paints, with Ligurian Black Satin joined by two exclusive shades with glass flake particles – Marl Grey Gloss and Maya Blue Gloss. Regardless of your pick, the roof comes finished in Narvik Black providing a contrasting effect.

Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more.

#Range Rover Sport#Land Rover#Svr#Ligurian Black Satin#Marl Grey Gloss#Maya Blue Gloss#Narvik Black
