Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition Debuts With Visual Upgrades

A few days ago, we got our first look at the all-new Range Rover Sport SVR undergoing testing, which was easy to distinguish thanks to its huge brakes and quad exhaust pipes, and now testing for the regular Range Rover has resumed. Land Rover has been evaluating its flagship SUV for over a year now, so you would expect the camouflage to be removed at this advanced stage of development. Not so with the Range Rover. Land Rover has done a great job hiding the design details from our spy photographers, as all recent Range Rover prototypes have been fully covered.