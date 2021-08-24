Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition Debuts With Visual Upgrades
The Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate is here, and aside from carrying an impossibly long name and hefty price tag, it also gets an assortment of visual tweaks. It's dressed to impress in one of the three hand-finished paints, with Ligurian Black Satin joined by two exclusive shades with glass flake particles – Marl Grey Gloss and Maya Blue Gloss. Regardless of your pick, the roof comes finished in Narvik Black providing a contrasting effect.www.motor1.com
