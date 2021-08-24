Cancel
TSM enters the Brazilian esports scene with its Free Fire roster

By Md Sadequzzaman Sarker
gamingonphone.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam SoloMid, also known as TSM, announced their Free Fire roster to mark their entry into the esports scene in the country of Brazil. As Free Fire is marking some significant potentialities in the mobile esports scene, TSM FTX found the present time to be perfect to step into the scenario. Things were being speculated for the past few months, and now the esports organization has confirmed their Free Fire roster through their social media handles.

gamingonphone.com

#Tsm#Free Fire#Brazilian#Tsm Ftx#Tsm#Lbff 6#Tram Corinthians#Team Coda Solid#Mobile Gaming
