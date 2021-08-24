Cancel
Marion County, IA

Marion County Supervisors considering Urban Renewal Plan and more Today

By Jon Mohwinkle
kniakrls.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session today. They’ll consider a resolution approving an agreement between the county and City of Pella regarding the Prairie Ridge Commercial Urban Renewal Plan. They will hold a public hearing on the disposition of county-owned properties at 113 and 117 S Third Street in Knoxville. Discussion and possible action will be taken on the VA campus demolition project, a proposed new hire sign-on bonus program, and a courthouse grounds special event application for Auditor Rob Sand.

