Go Fast And In Style With This Dodge Viper Limo
What’s the first thing that comes to your mind upon hearing the name Dodge Viper? If we had to take a guess, we’d say you’ll probably think about its V10 engine, its outlandish performance, or its poor safety ratings. The sports cаr went out of production in 2017 but Stellantis is still selling very small numbers of the Viper, including two new examples during the first quarter of this year. If you want a Viper but the two seats in the cabin are not enough for your daily needs, we finally have the answer.www.motor1.com
