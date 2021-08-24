Cancel
Indianola, IA

Indianola School Board Discusses Indian Name and Logo

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianola School Board met in regular session Monday evening, discussing the use of the Indians name and logo. The board discussed reaching out to the community and a Native American group to create a dialogue, and ultimately decided to continue to gather information on the subject, and no decision will be made until a new board is sworn in in January. The board also indicated that public forums and engagement through letters, email, and speaking at board meetings will continue as part of the process.

www.kniakrls.com

