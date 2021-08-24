WWE RAW News – Elias Wants To Become A Champion, Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss?
You can check out the latest new vignette from Elias below. In this one, Elias said he was done conquering “the world of entertainment” and wanted to become a champion:. Also on this week’s episode of RAW, Charlotte Flair came out to congratulate herself on becoming a 12-time champion. She said she didn’t need friends, family, or anything else. That led to Alexa Bliss coming out, which you can see below:www.ewrestlingnews.com
