Backstage Note On Why Kofi Kingston Hasn’t Been On WWE TV, Baron Corbin’s Storyline

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many of you have seen, Kofi Kingston has been off WWE television as of late, as he did not appear at SummerSlam or on Monday night’s episode of RAW. According to a report from Pwinsider, Kingston was originally set to be part of the Pure Life Purified Water promo segment with Xavier Woods that aired at SummerSlam. Kingston was set to appear dressed as another nWo member during the promo but that didn’t happen. WWE is claiming that Kofi is “not currently cleared to perform.”

