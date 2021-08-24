Cancel
Half of women feel unsafe walking alone in busy public spaces at night – ONS

Shropshire Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople who had been harassed in the past year were more likely to feel unsafe in all settings, the Office for National Statistics found. Around half of women feel unsafe walking alone after dark in a busy public place or on a quiet street near their home, figures show. Some...

www.shropshirestar.com

WorkoutsBBC

Covid: People working out at gyms longer and later at night

People have been working out longer and can fit exercise into their daily routine better since the start of the pandemic, industry figures show. PureGym's one million members now visit 1.43 times a week on average, compared with 1.21 before lockdown, while the 17:00-20:00 peak has "quietened down". Visits are...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Most Common Symptoms of the Delta Variant

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the predominant strain circulating in the U.S., responsible for up to 94% of current cases. Not only is Delta much more infectious than previous variants, it may be causing symptoms that are different than those previously associated with COVID-19. Researchers are studying this possibility and haven't released official findings, but one crowd-sourced study points up some significant differences. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Millionaire mother-of-two left stunned after eight-year-old daughter begs her to 'stop working constantly' and do the school run more often as they swap lives with a family-of-five who live on £100 per week on Rich House Poor House

A workaholic mother-of-two realised she was not spending enough time with her daughters after swapping houses and budget with a skint family in Buckinghamshire. Kelly Filistad, the CEO of a successful digital marketing company based in Buckinghamshire, appears on Channel 5's Rich House, Poor House tonight as she describes struggling to juggle work life with family life.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID: Medics concerned about 'talking dead' patients

Despite vaccination efforts, the Delta variant is still driving the number of severe COVID cases in countries all over the world. A majority of infected individuals who’ve ended up in the hospital due to this deadly mutation are the unvaccinated, and for some the situation has gotten extremely dire. The...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Student nurse, 22, who tested positive for Covid before flying home from Majorca claims she was left 'starving and begging for water' in a Spanish quarantine hotel and says she'd 'rather be in prison'

A student nurse who tested positive for Covid-19 before flying home from Majorca has claimed she's been left 'starving and begging for water' in a Spanish quarantine hotel. Sophie Burdge, 22, from Barry, Wales, spent a week on the Balearic Island with a friend following a tough few months during which she lost her partner.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Daily Mail

Sleeping for less than six hours a night - or for more than nine hours - increases risk of getting dementia, study finds

Older adults who sleep six hours or fewer a night may have elevated risk for dementia and other cognitive issues, a new study finds. Researchers at Stanford University measured seniors' (ages 65 to 85) dementia risk and cognitive abilities, finding higher risk in those patients who regularly slept six or fewer hours compared to those who slept seven or eight hours.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Party Bus Does Not Allow a Woman in Because of Her Size

A body positivity advocate, Fallon Melillo, shared her negative experience being denied entry onto a party bus because she was plus-sized. What was supposed to be a fun trip to Miami turned out to be an embarrassing and horrifying experience for 27-year-old Fallon Melillo. Melillo shared her negative experience trying...
ReligionPosted by
Daily Mail

Preacher and natural healer who claimed Covid-19 doesn't exist and slammed vaccines fights for life in hospital after falling victim to the Delta strain

A Muslim preacher and natural healer who bullishly claimed Covid-19 doesn't exist is now fighting for his life in hospital after contracting the Delta strain of the virus. In recent weeks, Sydney based Mohammed Shaar also preached to his followers that vaccine jabs were ineffective - despite just one of the 143 people in ICU with the virus having been double-jabbed.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

10 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID Right Now

In early 2021, it seemed that the bright light at the end of the tunnel was finally here. Vaccines were available and effective, and life was finally en route to get back to normal. Except, that wasn't really the case. Many are now vaccinated, but there's also a lot of people that aren't, and as dangerous COVID-19 virus mutations continue to spread, a return to normal still feels pretty far off, and frustration levels remain high. As many of us try to find a balance between living life carefully and also having a life, we're being forced to ask ourselves what of our favorite activities remain off limits, and what may be acceptable to do once again — with some careful modifications. Read on for 10 of the riskiest places to go right now—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Covid-infected Sydney mum who spent almost a week in ICU on a ventilator has been left 'skeletal' with only 80% lung capacity - after she caught the virus from her five-year-old's daycare centre

A father whose entire family caught the Delta variant of Covid-19 from a worker at his five-year-old's daycare centre says his wife is 'skeletal' after losing 10kg while strapped to a ventilator for almost a week in ICU. Mother-of-two Gig had only just celebrated her 40th birthday when she caught...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated pregnant woman is fighting for life in hospital with Covid after finding it impossible to get a jab appointment - amid calls for mums-to-be to get priority vaccines

A pregnant woman who was unable to get a Pfizer vaccine is fighting for her life in hospital after catching Covid-19. The woman, who is 24 weeks pregnant, is in the intensive care unit at Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital, amid reports she had tried but failed to book a vaccine appointment before being struck with the virus.
Drinkssportswar.com

COVID drinking - what was your before/during drinkage?

Unchanged. The temple that is my body is unadulterated by mere viruses. ** -- PhotoHokieNC 08/24/2021 3:26PM. No change...I haven't drank since I started using a funnel. ** -- Major Kong 08/24/2021 1:43PM. A little less, because I cut back on traveling where I’d have a couple of -- RoswellGAHokie...

