Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dearborn, MI

Ford Said To Double Production Target, Spending On F-150 Lightning, Owing To High Demand

By Rachit Vats
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNAm8_0bb5XBiJ00

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has doubled its production target for the F-150 Lightning pickup truck ahead of its 2022 launch and plans to spend an additional $850 million to meet that target, Reuters reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is now aiming to raise the F-150 Lightning’s annual production to 80,000 vehicles in 2024, compared with its previous production target of above 40,000 vehicles.

The new production target includes plans to build about 15,000 units next year after the electric truck's spring launch and 55,000 in 2023, Reuters noted.

Ford claims to have 120,000 customers lined up with reservations for the F-150 Lightning.

Why It Matters: Ford is expecting the popularity of its most-sold and the most-profitable full size pickup truck F-150 to trickle down to its electric variant as well. The Reuters report, citing a Ford supplier, noted suppliers were “pleasantly surprised” by the demand for the F-150 Lightning, which was unveiled in May and is scheduled to be rolled out for deliveries in spring 2022.

Under pressure from governments, Ford and other legacy automakers such as General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) and Volkswagen Ag (OTC: VWAGGY) have all set aside billions of dollars and are setting tighter deadlines to switch their portfolios to electric vehicles.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), which disrupted the automarket, is miles ahead with annual sales and even upstart Chinese EV players such as Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), Li Auto (NASDAQ: Li), and Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) have successfully rolled out electric vehicles and are now eyeing overseas expansion.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 1.27% higher at $12.73 on Monday.

Photo: Courtesy of Ford

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
70K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Dearborn, MI
Cars
Local
Michigan Cars
Dearborn, MI
Business
City
Dearborn, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Volkswagen Ag#Ford Motor Co Lrb Nyse#Reuters#General Motors Co#Gm#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Chinese#Nio Inc Lrb#Xpeng Inc#Xpev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
EconomyBenzinga

What's Ailing Nio? Chinese EV Stock Underperforms Domestic Peers In August

U.S.-listed Chinese EV startups NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto, Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) announced August delivery numbers Wednesday. Nio, often considered to be the leader of the pack, grossly underperformed the remaining two, raising serious concerns regarding its near-term trajectory amid geopolitical risks. Nio's Hard...
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Peak Parcel Demand To Exceed Capacity By 4.7M Daily Shipments — Report

Demand for peak-season parcel delivery services in the U.S. will exceed the total capacity of the nation's delivery network by about 4.7 million parcels a day, according to a detailed forecast by consultancy ShipMatrix. The data indicates that, like the unprecedented 2020 peak delivery season, shipping activity during the upcoming...
Carsinsideevs.com

Chevrolet Bolt EV And Bolt EUV Production Temporarily Halted

General Motors has a serious $1.8 billion battery recall problem that severely hit the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Chevrolet Bolt EUV models. The production of both cars has been temporarily stopped (initially, due to the global chip shortage, but now mostly because of the battery recall). The company has to...
Economygmauthority.com

General Motors To Lay Off Workers At Toledo Transmission Plant

General Motors has announced that it will be cutting jobs at the GM Toledo Transmission plant. Per a recent report from The Detroit News, General Motors will lay off 16 permanent workers and 106 temporary workers from the Toledo facility. The layoffs will go into effect September 27th. The GM...
Carsgmauthority.com

General Motors Temporarily Halts LM2 3.0L Duramax Diesel Engine Production

Production of General Motors’ turbocharged 3.0L I6 LM2 Duramax diesel engine has been temporarily halted. According to a GM spokesperson, the stoppage is due to a temporary supplier issue. “We have currently paused production of trucks with the 3.0L Duramax Diesel engine due to a temporary part shortage,” said Manager,...
EconomyKokomo Perspective

Best Stocks To Buy Now? 5 EV Stocks For Your September Watchlist

Electric vehicles or EVs for short, represent a turning point for the global automotive industry today. As such, it would make sense that EV stocks also stand to gain in the stock market as well. After all, the industry-wide shift towards electrification is happening at breakneck speeds. Rightfully so as EVs are among the key methods countries across the globe are employing to combat climate change. With numerous tailwinds supporting the industry’s growth now, I could see investors watching the top EV stocks closely.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ongoing Chip Shortage Halts Ford F-150 Production Yet Again

It seems like a long time since freezing winter weather impacted the production of the Ford F-150 in the first quarter of the year, but this event was not the first or the last time the best-selling truck ran into production issues. The semiconductor chip shortage has been creating more problems for Ford and the issue remains ongoing as the Blue Oval is once again halting the production of F-150 pickup. Ford's Oakville Assembly Plant in Canada and the Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri will both pause production next week.
Businesshot96.com

VW reaches $42 million settlement with U.S. owners over Takata air bags

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Volkswagen’s U.S. unit has agreed to a $42 million settlement covering 1.35 million vehicles that were equipped with potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Miami. The settlement is the latest by major automakers and much of the funding goes...
Businessktwb.com

Tesla’s Musk says 2021 has been year of ‘super crazy’ supply chain shortages

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk said on Wednesday 2021 has been the year of “super crazy supply chain shortages” and pointed to potential delays in shipments. “2021 has been the year of super crazy supply chain shortages, so it wouldn’t matter if we had 17 new products, as none would ship,” Musk tweeted https://bit.ly/2WItQzY.
StocksStreet.Com

Why Tesla Daily Is Watching Tesla in the Third and Fourth Quarters of 2021

Tesla's stock is up 64% in the past year. Tesla Daily's Rob Maurer joined TheStreet to talk about the stock in the past year and how the company continues to innovate. And, of course, why competition from the legacy automakers such as Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report isn't a concern--even five years down the line.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Ford Wants to Boost F-150 Lightning Pickup’s Range Through OTA Updates

A series of constant upgrades could push the Lightning's capabilities forward after release. The Ford F-150 Lightning has proven immensely popular since its launch and there's already serious talk that its range could be bigger than the declared max of 300 miles. Like, much bigger—think 450 miles or more. That's exciting enough but when The Drive interviewed Ford CEO Jim Farley, he heavily foreshadowed there being even more range to come via updates.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Daimler Sees Q3 Hit to Mercedes Sales From Chip Shortage

BERLIN (Reuters) -German luxury carmaker Daimler said on Thursday it expected significantly lower third-quarter sales at its Mercedes unit due to a global semiconductor shortage, becoming the latest in a string of automakers to take a hit to revenues.Automakers from U.S. group General Motors to India's Mahindra have slashed output and sales forecasts due to scarce chip supplies, made worse by a COVID-19 resurgence in key Asian semiconductor production hubs.
BusinessNBC Connecticut

GM to Significantly Cut North American Vehicle Production Due to Chip Shortage

DETROIT – General Motors is once again significantly cutting production at its North American plants due to the semiconductor chip shortage, signaling the global parts problem remains a serious issue for the automotive industry. The automaker said Thursday that it's adding or extending downtimes at eight plants in the U.S.,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy