Viking Strategy Adventure ‘Northgard’ Is Out Now on Android with a Launch Discount, iOS Version Also Discounted with New DLC
Back in June, Shiro Games Viking strategy game Northgard ($5.99) was confirmed to hit Android in August through Playdigious following its iOS release. Northgard originally released on PC back in 2018 and it has since come to consoles including Nintendo Switch. When Northgard on iOS released, Playdigious revealed a detailed DLC roadmap for the game. Today, Northgard has launched on Android alongside a 30% discount. This discount is also on iOS and I assume it is for the same time. Northgard on Android and iOS are both getting multiplayer with cross-platform support in September. Details for that are here.toucharcade.com
