Arsenal have reached a deal to send Hector Bellerin on loan to Real Betis this season, per David Ornstein and as we covered yesterday. It’s a straight loan with no option or obligation to buy, and Bellerin will take a paycut to make it happen. The Spaniard is under contract with the Gunners through June 2023, so the club would still have next summer to swing a permanent move before potentially losing him on a free transfer.