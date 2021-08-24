Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Japan roller coaster halted amid injuries investigation

Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — A roller coaster in Japan capable of hitting speeds of up to 112 miles per hour is being shut down indefinitely pending an investigation into whether injuries sustained by passengers were linked to the ride. A press statement released by the park on August 20 states that the...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

635K+
Followers
95K+
Post
523M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roller Coasters#The Roller#Fuji Q Highland#Sansei Technologies#Japanese#Dodon Pa Roller
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
NFLCNN

'Jeopardy!' clue: The person who eventually gets the beloved position on television she/he should have had all along

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
Visual ArtCNN

Raelis Vasquez turns snapshots of Afro Dominican life into paintings of belonging

This feature is part of CNN Style's new series Hyphenated, which explores the complex issue of identity among minorities in the United States. Raelis Vasquez, a New York and New Jersey-based artist, works from a bank of his memories and emotions to create tender and sincere paintings of Afro Dominican life. Usually featuring his kin and friends, the large-scale oil and acrylic works are cast in warm and welcoming colors. In one painting, a brown-skinned girl in a tubi, a tubular hairstyle crafted by Dominican women to preserve our salon blow-outs, eats her breakfast. In other works, a Black woman bottle-feeds her baby while sitting in a bright blue rocker, and a young Black couple await their destiny as they document their nuptials on their wedding day.
Sandusky, OHcrossroadstoday.com

Roller coaster closed after object flies off ride, injures 1

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The world’s second-tallest roller coaster won’t open again this year after a person standing in line was hit in the head by a metal object that flew off the ride last weekend at Cedar Point amusement park. The 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster...
Video GamesDigital Trends

Park Beyond will let players shoot roller coaster cars out of cannons

In amusement park management games, the goal is often to maximize profits while creating a fun-looking theme park. Players can build roller coasters and other rides, sure, but what matters is the bottom line. Park Beyond, the latest title from Tropico 6 developer Limbic, doesn’t shy away from that emphasis on cash flow but also lets players flex their creative muscles. Players who love the management side of these games will find plenty of menus and submenus to look through, all while building rides that are impossible in the real world.
WorldBBC

Suez Canal: T. rex stuck on Ever Given arrives at golf course

A large Tyrannosaurus rex model stuck on board the container ship that got wedged in the Suez Canal in March has finally arrived at its new home. The 10m (32ft) dinosaur was held up for months but was finally unloaded at Felixstowe when the Ever Given docked at the Suffolk port two weeks ago.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Fire Seen at Magic Kingdom Following Fireworks Testing

Walt Disney World has been preparing to debut Disney Enchantment, Magic Kingdom’s 50th anniversary show, for quite some time now, and just last night, we saw firework testing begin. Disney has already confirmed that projection testing was underway during night hours. Still, of course, that is much more difficult to...
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Attraction Abruptly Stops as Guests Escape From Ride Vehicle

At Disney World, it is important to know that although the main goal is for every Guest to have a magical and memorable day, they must always follow the rules and adhere to Disney’s safety guidelines. Since Walt Disney World is private property, they can make their own rules and...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

WHEN Will Disney World Open the TRON and Guardians of the Galaxy Roller Coasters?

One of the biggest burning questions of 2021 is when will Disney World open TRON Lightcycle Run and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind?. Both BIG, FAST rides were originally projected to open with Disney World’s 50th anniversary, and Disney has yet to officially confirm whether their opening dates will be delayed. We’ve been keeping a close eye on the progress for these rides, and we’re here discussing everything we know as of now and how that may or may not impact these rides from opening on time.
LifestyleConcord Monitor

Ruining the Roller Coaster: Can the Appalachian Trail survive its pandemic popularity?

The beautiful days are the worst at the Roller Coaster. When the skies are blue and the weather is cool, day hikers descend on this rolling 13.5-mile section of the Appalachian Trail, which cuts from Ashby Gap to Snickers Gap in Virginia. By 9 a.m., the gravel lots are crammed with cars. And by noon, the stragglers – anxious to get on the trail – park on the highway shoulder, or illegally on residential streets.
Beauty & FashionWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Attic Bride Haunted Mansion Headwear Coming September 14th to Tokyo Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Tokyo Disneyland is almost ready for the Halloween season! The merchandise is set to release September 14th, and that includes several items themed to the iconic Attic Bride in the Haunted Mansion. The latest addition to this line are two pieces of headwear reminiscent of the nameless bride previously seen in the Disneyland and Magic Kingdom Mansions prior to the 2007 Re-Haunting.
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

Disney closed this restaurant today with no advanced warning

Guests who are hoping to dine at one restaurant on Disney World property may be surprised to see it is closed with no advanced warning. Has this ever happened to you?. Disney’s Contemporary Resort is currently undergoing a major refurbishment. The rooms are receiving an Incredibles re-theme, and even the lobby area is receiving work.

Comments / 0

Community Policy