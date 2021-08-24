Cancel
Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (SAN) To Acquire Remaining Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) for $41.50/sh

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Santander Holdings USA, Inc. ("SHUSA") today announced that SHUSA and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which SHUSA will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of SC not already owned by SHUSA via an all-cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for $41.50 per share (the "Offer Price"), followed by a second-step merger (the "Merger" and together with the Tender Offer, the "Transaction"), in which a wholly owned subsidiary of SHUSA will be merged with and into SC, with SC surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of SHUSA, and all outstanding shares of common stock of SC not tendered in the Tender Offer will be converted into the right to receive the Offer Price in cash. The Offer Price represents a 14% premium to the closing price of SC common stock of $36.43 as of July 1, 2021, the last day prior to the announcement of SHUSA's initial offer to acquire the remaining outstanding shares of SC's common stock. SHUSA currently owns approximately 80% of SC's outstanding shares of common stock.

www.streetinsider.com

BusinessStreetInsider.com

Performance Food Group (PFGC) Completes the Acquisition of Core-Mark

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (Core-Mark). The transaction creates a best-in-class convenience business within PFG's Vistar segment that includes the Core-Mark and Eby-Brown businesses. The expanded convenience business will continue to operate under Core-Mark and will be headquartered in Westlake, Texas with Eby maintaining ongoing operations in Naperville, Illinois. Scott McPherson will continue in his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of Core-Mark, and Tom Wake will continue as President and Chief Executive Officer of Eby-Brown, reporting to Mr. McPherson.
StocksStreetInsider.com

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) PT Lowered to $35 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Vikram Bagri lowered the price target on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) to $35.00 (from $39.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

nCino, Inc. (NCNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.02), $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.06). Revenue for the quarter came in at $66.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $63.7 million.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Appoints Denise Paulonis as CEO and President

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) today announced that Denise Paulonis will be appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2021. Ms. Paulonis succeeds Chris Brickman who will be stepping down. Mr. Brickman will continue to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and as a member of the Board until September 30, 2021, when he will step down from both positions. Thereafter, Mr. Brickman will serve in a consulting capacity through March 31, 2022, to support an orderly transition. This leadership transition is the result of the Board of Directors' and Mr. Brickman's deliberate and collaborative approach to succession planning.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 AMARIN CORP PLC\UK For: Sep 01 Filed by: Marks Jason M.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. On September 1, 2021, the Reporting Person was granted an option to purchase 100,000 Ordinary Shares under the Amarin Corporation plc 2020 Stock Incentive Plan (the "2020 Plan"). The shares subject to this option shall vest and become exercisable over four years, with 25% to vest on August 19, 2022 and the balance to vest ratably over the subsequent 12 calendar quarters on the nineteenth (19th) day of each November, February, May and August.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Icanic Brands Company, Inc (ICNAF) Announces LOI to Acquire LEEF Holdings

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Icanic Brands Company, Inc. (OTCQB: ) is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") to acquire LEEF Holdings, Inc. ("LEEF"), a California based cannabis company (the "Proposed Acquisition").
BusinessStreetInsider.com

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) to Acquire Meetrics GmbH

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV) entered into an agreement to acquire Meetrics GmbH, a leading European ad verification company headquartered in Berlin, Germany, in an all-cash transaction. The Meetrics sales, product and engineering teams will continue to operate from offices in EMEA, fortifying and expanding DV commercial operations in the region. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
BusinessAuto Remarketing

Santander Consumer USA to become private through $12.7B stock deal

DALLAS - The days of Santander Consumer USA Holdings (SC) as a publicly traded subprime auto finance company are numbered. SC revealed just before the Fourth of July that it had received a non-binding proposal from its majority shareholder — Santander Holdings USA (SHUSA) — to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of SC that are not currently owned by SHUSA.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Bluelinx Holdings (BXC) Terminates At-the-market Stock Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) announced today the termination of its "at-the-market" equity offering program (the "ATM Offering") with Jefferies LLC ("Jefferies") as sales agent. The Company elected to terminate the ATM Offering given its ample liquidity and to limit uncertainty and unfavorable dilution for its shareholders.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES H1 2021 RESULTS. H1 2021 results: Very strong growth with 156k commercial Idyllaâ„¢ cartridges sold, almost twice as high...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Allbirds, Inc (BIRD) Files for up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Allbirds, Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD) files for up to $100M IPO. The company describes itself as:" Allbirds is a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, while treading lighter on our planet.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Philips completes sale of Domestic Appliances business to global investment firm Hillhouse Investment

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amsterdam, the Netherlands "“ Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it has completed the sale of the Domestic Appliances business to Hillhouse Investment, a global investment firm. The results of this transaction, which Philips announced on March 25, 2021, will be reported under discontinued operations in the third quarter of 2021. Philips received cash proceeds after tax and transaction-related costs of approximately EUR 3 billion.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

PHX Minerals (PHX) Announces 3M Share At-The-Market Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) announced today that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and entered into an At-The-Market Equity Offering Sales Agreement (the "Sales Agreement") with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, as sales agent and/or principal ("Stifel"), pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time to or through Stifel, up to 3,000,000 shares (the "Shares") of its common stock through an "at-the-market" equity offering program (the "ATM Program").
StocksStreetInsider.com

Insight Acquisition Corp (INAQ.U) Prices 24M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Insight Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: INAQ.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Misses Q2 EPS by 35c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.48), $0.35 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $51 million versus the consensus estimate of $47.09 million.
Iowa Staterejournals.com

Matthews closes sale of Hy-Vee grocery store in Iowa for $19.2 million

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services recently completed the sale of a Midwest grocery-store chain Hy-Vee for $19.2M at 2510 Southwest State St. in Ankeny, Iowa. The transaction was brokered by Senior Associate Robert Goldberg, Executive Vice President and National Director Ben Snyder and Market Leader Bill Pedersen. Matthews represented the...
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

