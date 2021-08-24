Nordson Corp. (NDSN) Acquires NDC Technologies for $180M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of EnCloudEn, an early stage hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software company. This agreement follows Quantum's recent acquisition of the surveillance business assets of Pivot3, an early pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure for video surveillance workloads. The EnCloudEn acquisition will enable Quantum to expand the addressable market for the company's video surveillance portfolio, offering customers a solution using their server hardware of choice with a flexible subscription-based software model. EnCloudEn's approach to simplicity and automation integrates tightly with Quantum's strategy to offer customers intuitive end-to-end solutions for the video data lifecycle.