Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Nordson Corp. (NDSN) Acquires NDC Technologies for $180M

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of the NDC Technologies business, a leading global provider of precision measurement solutions for in-line manufacturing process control, from Spectris plc. The acquisition expands Nordson's test and inspection platform into new end markets and adjacent technologies. The all-cash transaction, subject to customary post-closing adjustments, is valued at $180 million.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ndsn#Ndc#Nordson Corporation#Advanced Technology#Nordson Corp#Ndsn#Streetinsider Premium#Spectris Plc#Ndc Technologies#Nordson Ascend Strategy#Nbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Acquires EnCloudEn

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of EnCloudEn, an early stage hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software company. This agreement follows Quantum's recent acquisition of the surveillance business assets of Pivot3, an early pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure for video surveillance workloads. The EnCloudEn acquisition will enable Quantum to expand the addressable market for the company's video surveillance portfolio, offering customers a solution using their server hardware of choice with a flexible subscription-based software model. EnCloudEn's approach to simplicity and automation integrates tightly with Quantum's strategy to offer customers intuitive end-to-end solutions for the video data lifecycle.
BusinessShareCast

Spectris to sell NDC Technologies to Nordson for $180m

The supplier of high-tech instruments said on Tuesday that the deal is in line with its strategy to simplify and focus its portfolio and is the last of the divestments identified in 2019 as part of its ‘Strategy for Profitable Growth’. Proceeds from the sale will be used to further...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

NCR Corp. (NCR) To Acquire Foremost Business Systems

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) announced the acquisition of Foremost Business Systems, a point-of-sale (POS) and restaurant solutions provider in Minneapolis. This transaction further expands the reach of NCR's restaurant technology "“ which is trusted by more than 100,000 restaurants around the world. Solutions including the signature NCR Aloha POS platform and NCR Aloha Essentials subscription package provide everything restaurants need to run their business, boost efficiency and increase growth.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) to Acquire build.security

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire build.security, a policy definition and enforcement platform that leverages the open source standard Open Policy Agent (OPA), to enable organizations to enforce security actions for cloud native environments.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Spreads Word About Its Cannabis Operations, Announces LOI To Acquire Luxury Accessories Company Vessel Brand

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) is a global cannabis production and distribution company that has created a premium house of brands that supplying its cannabis products for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, natural wellness, hemp textiles, and food and beverages, with a high-quality product at below-standard costs. Flora Growth’s primary regulatory licensed operations are...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

News Corp (NWS) to Acquire OPIS for $1.15 Billion

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and related assets from S&P Global and IHS Markit.
StocksStreetInsider.com

PVH Corp (PVH) PT Raised to $134 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger raised the price target on PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) to $134.00 (from $124.00) after a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Alight, Inc. (ALIT) to acquire ConsumerMedical

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alight Solutions, (NYSE: ALIT) a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ConsumerMedical, a leading clinical advocacy and expert medical opinion company. ConsumerMedical will enhance Alight's ability to help employers around the world build a healthier workforce through its data-driven, personalized solutions.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Allbirds, Inc (BIRD) Files for up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Allbirds, Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD) files for up to $100M IPO. The company describes itself as:" Allbirds is a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, while treading lighter on our planet.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Amyris (AMRS) Acquires MG Empower

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Leading global influencer marketing agency, MG Empower has been acquired by US-headquartered Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health, Beauty and Wellness markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients.
Businesschaindrugreview.com

Zebra Technologies to acquire antuit.ai

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. – Zebra Technologies announced on Monday it intends to acquire antuit.ai, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions specific to forecasting and merchandising for the retail and CPG industries. Antuit.ai, owned by a consortium led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, utilizes AI and machine learning algorithms...
SoftwareStreetInsider.com

Guidewire Software (GWRE) Acquires HazardHub

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) has acquired HazardHub, a leading insurtech provider of API-driven property risk insights to the P&C insurance industry. HazardHub powers decisions for 110+ organizations, including insurers, reinsurers, brokers, MGAs, and other insurtechs. Insurers use HazardHub to underwrite with confidence, micro-segment rating zones, manage risks profitably, and drive competitive advantage.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Stellantis (STLA) to Acquire Auto Finance Company F1 Holdings for $285M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire F1 Holdings Corp., parent company to First Investors Financial Services Group, a leading independent auto finance company in the United States of America, in an all cash transaction for approximately $285 million, subject to adjustments for closing balance sheet and certain outstanding options (the "Transaction") from an investor group led by Gallatin Point Capital LLC ("Gallatin Point") and including affiliates of Jacobs Asset Management, LLC.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES H1 2021 RESULTS. H1 2021 results: Very strong growth with 156k commercial Idyllaâ„¢ cartridges sold, almost twice as high...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Abbott (ABT) Acquires Walk Vascular

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Abbott (NYSE: ABT) announced today that it has acquired Walk Vascular, LLC, a commercial-stage medical device company with a minimally invasive mechanical aspiration thrombectomy system designed to remove peripheral blood clots. Walk Vascular's peripheral thrombectomy systems will be incorporated into Abbott's existing endovascular product portfolio. Financial terms were not disclosed.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Nautilus (NLS) Acquires VAY

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) , an innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire VAY (pronounced "way"), a leader in motion technology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy