Nordson Corp. (NDSN) Acquires NDC Technologies for $180M
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of the NDC Technologies business, a leading global provider of precision measurement solutions for in-line manufacturing process control, from Spectris plc. The acquisition expands Nordson's test and inspection platform into new end markets and adjacent technologies. The all-cash transaction, subject to customary post-closing adjustments, is valued at $180 million.www.streetinsider.com
