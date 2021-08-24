Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plainfield, IL

Lawsuit: Teens sexually assaulted in high school team hazing

classichits106.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — The parents of two teenage boys have filed a lawsuit alleging their sons were sexually assaulted in a high school football team hazing ritual at a suburban Chicago high school. The parents contend that the three football coaches at Plainfield Central High School were not present during the alleged assault in October 2019. But, it says, they were aware that older boys customarily assaulted younger team members in a “sexual manner” and had a nickname for the ritual. The federal lawsuit filed Monday does not identify the parents by name. A spokesman for the school district declined to comment, saying he couldn’t discuss pending litigation.

www.classichits106.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Plainfield, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Plainfield, IL
Government
Plainfield, IL
Crime & Safety
Plainfield, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazing#High School Football#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday it was investigating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy