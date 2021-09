North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear facility is seen in a February 11, 2020 file image provided by Maxar and 38North. DigitalGlobe/ ScapeWare3d/ Reuters. North Korea appears to have restarted its biggest nuclear reactor after more than two years, the United Nations nuclear watchdog agency said in a report published late last week, calling it a “deeply troubling” development. The International Atomic Energy Agency called the isolated country’s nuclear program “a cause for serious concern” and pointed specifically to “new indications of the operation” of the 5-megawatt Yongbyon reactor as “deeply troubling.”