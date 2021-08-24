Black-owned Community Bar, Lounge Opens in Detroit
Detroit — HM Style Lounge & Chill Room, a Detroit-based community bar and lounge, celebrated its grand opening in Grandmont Rosedale, Monday. HM Style Lounge & Chill Room is a Motor City Match (MCM) Round 10 business plan and Round 12 space awardee totaling $5,000 in business services. It is among several Black- and Detroit resident-owned businesses receiving support from MCM, the City of Detroit and the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation (DEGC).michiganchronicle.com
Comments / 13