Detroit, MI

Black-owned Community Bar, Lounge Opens in Detroit

By Andre Ash, Digital Anchor
michiganchronicle.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit — HM Style Lounge & Chill Room, a Detroit-based community bar and lounge, celebrated its grand opening in Grandmont Rosedale, Monday. HM Style Lounge & Chill Room is a Motor City Match (MCM) Round 10 business plan and Round 12 space awardee totaling $5,000 in business services. It is among several Black- and Detroit resident-owned businesses receiving support from MCM, the City of Detroit and the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation (DEGC).

