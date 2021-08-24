Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Announces Availability of and Reimbursement for RubracaÂ® in Switzerland

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) today announced that Rubraca (rucaparib) is now available and reimbursed in Switzerland. The Swiss authority responsible for the authorization and supervision of therapeutic products (Swissmedic)i gave a positive recommendation for Rubraca as maintenance treatment for recurrent platinum sensitive ovarian cancer.2 Rubraca is indicated for eligible patients regardless of BRCA status, which means it can be prescribed for women who harbor a BRCA mutation or who are BRCA wild-type.2.