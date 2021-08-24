Cancel
Food & Drinks

The Tipping Point – Cache Valley Daily

By Cache Valley Daily
kvnutalk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that the Coronavirus pandemic has been particularly hard on the restaurant industry. The National Restaurant Association recently reported that, nationwide, 17% or over 110,000 restaurants have closed, not temporarily but permanently since the start of 2020. The majority of these businesses were not new or undercapitalized as one might expect, but had been in business on average for 16 years. Many of them were the local Ma and Pa restaurants we love so much. Why did they fail? How can we help?

